Dayglow Releases 'Can I Call You Tonight?' Visualizer

Dayglow recently announced he has postponed his sold out US Spring tour, but there is some good news for fans, with new fall dates to be announced soon. Wanting to help some of those affected by all the recent upheaval, Dayglow has announced he will be selling all spring merch items that he had already printed and donating the proceeds to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

﻿T-shirts and long sleeves will be sold individually as well as in bundles that include posters and patches. Sweet Relief is a non-profit that provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.

Dayglow tells us "I have a ton of left-over merch from the tour I'm supposed to be on that is just sitting in my brother's room now. Since I won't be selling these items at shows anymore, I decided to put them up on the web store to benefit Sweet Relief. They're awesome and are helping out touring musicians and crew who are in a rough spot currently." You can go to Dayglow's webstore to learn more.

Dayglow is also releasing this awesome new visualizer for the hit song "Can I Call You Tonight?" from his debut album Fuzzybrain. The video is based on a vintage video game which Dayglow mastermind Sloan Strubble tells us "I wanted to make a retro-style video game based on the original music video. When we are on tour, my band and I obsessively play a video game called "DUCK GAME". In it, you play as a duck, and violently battle other ducks, hoping to become the best duck. I've always wanted to literally embody the best duck, so I assembled an incredible team to make THE DREAM HAPPEN!!!"

Dayglow will be announcing a new run of fall tour dates including new markets due to overwhelming demand. Details to be released shortly!

