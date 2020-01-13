Dayglow Announces North American Spring Tour

2020 might have only just begun, but it's already shaping up to be a big one for the energetic and eternally hopeful Dayglow (aka Sloan Struble). 2019 saw him release his debut album Fuzzybrain as well as tour the world, selling out shows and sharing stages with the likes of King Princess, Coin and Hobo Johnson.

This year is already off to a flying start with NPR including Dayglow in their Slingshot Artists To Watch series writing, "We have a feeling that pretty soon he's going to graduate into full rock star status while continuing to shed his brand of positivity one riff, hook and smile at a time." Across the pond NME also included Dayglow in their Essential Artists For 2020 list where they rave, "Sloan Struble aka Dayglow has proven himself to be somewhat of an indie-pop wunderkind. This is bedroom pop meant for the world stage." Struble is also included in Earmilk's Best of 2019 saying, "Dayglow encapsulates all the best of indie pop and indie rock in the 21st century - the charming lyricism of Grizzly Bear, the catchy synth elements of MGMT and Phoenix, and the playful melodies of Vampire Weekend and Cayucas." Dayglow is currently featured as the cover on Spotify's Lorem Playlist.

Today Dayglow has announced a headlining run of North American dates starting this March, giving fans a chance to capture his raucous and lively event. Struble strives to create a safe space at his shows, one of community and joy making his performances an experience beyond music. All dates are listed below. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 17th.

On his full-length debut Fuzzybrain the Austin-based artist reveals his rare gift for illuminating emotional pain in a way that not only resonates, but ultimately makes that pain feel lighter. Struble tells us, "For as long as I've made music, it's been my goal to use it to help people feel better, and hopefully treat each other better. "I believe that all art can do something good for the world, as long as artists can recognize its potential and embrace that responsibility."

Dayglow Tour Dates

3/13 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

3/15 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room at House of Blues

3/18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

3/19 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

3/20 - Washington, D.C. - U Street Music Hall

3/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

3/23 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt

3/26 - Houston, TX - The Studio at Warehouse

3/27 - Austin, TX - The Parish

4/2 - Dallas, TX - Trees

4/16 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

4/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4/20 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore

4/21 - Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theater

4/22 - Portland, OR - Holocene

4/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

4/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom





