David Shaw Releases Two New Singles 'Heavy Soul' and 'Shivers'

After teasing fans last fall with his first-ever solo music, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, musician and producer David Shaw has returned with his new singles "Heavy Soul" and "Shivers," the latest offerings from his forthcoming studio album due out later this year - PRESS HERE to download/stream both tracks. "Heavy Soul," produced by Tim Pagnotta, elevates Shaw's signature sound, fusing classic guitar licks with an infectious riff as he sings about fighting for what you feel is right regardless of the consequences.

Coupled with the stirring track is "Shivers," produced by Jack Splash, which opens with tender piano reminiscent of an old music box before blooming into a warm melody. The song serves as a reminder that love can save us from the chaos around us. The new tracks follow Shaw's rollicking lead single "Shaken," an anthem about embracing your fears and insecurities and rising about them that quickly climbed Triple A Radio, and soaring statement "Promised Land," which addresses systemic injustice and inequality. With his new music, The Revivalists front man and enigmatic talent follows the direction of his own internal compass as a solo artist, riling up his raw rock 'n' roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller.

"I'm excited to finally get more of my solo music out into the universe," Shaw shares. "This idea of 'Heavy Soul' was kicking around in my head for a while. I feel like that's the kind of music I make. It's soulful, but in a rock and roll way. The riff was the first thing I played when I sat down, and I just had to make a song out of that. It grows from this haunting thing into something totally different by the end."

Of the vulnerability in "Shivers," he adds, "It's about as real as you can get with this tune. It's magical, sweet, and tender and paints this picture that even with all the chaos that may surround us, we are immune to it all because of the love that we share. It's funny because it speaks to a similar theme as The Revivalists' 'Wish I Knew You.' That same sentiment about stealing back time crept back into 'Shivers' in a different way. I really think my girlfriend is my soulmate, and we were maybe even together in another life. We're currently stealing back that time."

Today, February 25th, Shaw will appear on NPR's World Café performing tracks from his solo venture including "Heavy Soul" and "Shaken" - PRESS HERE to tune in to WXPN at 2pm ET/11am PT. The performance will also be available for on-demand streaming on WorldCafe.NPR.org

The journey of David's solo artistry and forthcoming 2021 studio album (Yokoko Records/C3 Records) began as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth, using music as medicine and noticing something within himself that, as he says, he "needed to water" as he began to create a new personal equilibrium in his life. Listening solely to his own creative impulses, David constructed a studio in his backyard where the songs took shape, and he recorded them at The Parlor Recording Studio in his home base of New Orleans.

Shaw initially planted the seeds for his new solo songs as he toured behind The Revivalists' 2018 acclaimed album Take Good Care, playing to sold-out venues and their biggest festival crowds to date (including opening for The Rolling Stones). In addition to their platinum breakout single "Wish I Knew You" and four studio albums, the chart-topping band has racked up 525 million global streams, numerous Alternative and Triple A chart hits including several #1s, and major media recognition and TV appearances including Austin City Limits, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and TODAY.

Shaw also spearheaded the creation of The Revivalists' Rev Causes, the band's philanthropic umbrella fund which supports the essential work of organizations handpicked by the band dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, health, and environment. These organizations include Center for Disaster Philanthropy, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, Upturn Arts, Everytown for Gun Safety, and more. As a proud Ohio native, David also created, produces, and hosts the Big River Get Down in Hamilton, OH, - an annual two-night concert event that gives back to the ongoing renaissance of his hometown, donating all proceeds to the City of Hamilton's 4th of July fireworks and RiversEdge Concert Series.

Listen to the new singles here:

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen