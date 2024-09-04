David Nail to Spread Holiday Cheer with Campfire Christmas Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cozy up with GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail as he unwraps the magic of the holidays on his A Campfire Christmas Tour. Nail has announced that he will embark on his first-ever 12-city Christmas tour, creating a festive and intimate setting designed to transport audiences around a campfire as he performs holiday hits and reimagined Christmas classics alongside his well-known and timeless songs like "Let It Rain," "Red Light" and "Nights on Fire." Tickets will be on sale starting September 6. Check out the tour dates below and secure your tickets at davidnail.com.



"My wife Catherine has begged me to do a Christmas tour for several years, and I guess the timing just felt right to finally grant her wish. I look forward to incorporating some timeless Christmas classics in with new music, as well as the normal songs you’re used to hearing! It’s gonna be a blast!" said David Nail.



The tour kicks off at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 30. From there, Nail will continue to spread holiday cheer with stops in multiple cities in Florida, Illinois and Connecticut, before heading to The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 20 and closing out the tour at Bull Run in Shirley, Mass., on Dec. 21. Most dates will introduce piano virtuoso Jacob Tolliver as the special guest opener. Tolliver got his start playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and touring with the legendary rock n' roller. He's creating his own sound and paving his own path with new music coming soon. Experience the magic of Christmas in a unique new way with David Nail’s A Campfire Christmas Tour!



Last month, Nail released his latest single, "Why," featuring the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers. Nail originally penned “Why” nearly two decades ago, during his early days in Nashville, when he was carving out his path in country music. Now, after years of industry success, Nail showcases his innate songwriting talent with this touching track. Listen to “Why” HERE.

A Campfire Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Stuart, Fla. - Lyric Theatre*

Dec. 6 - Boca Raton, Fla. - The Studio at Mizner Park*

Dec. 7 - Brooksville, Fla. - Jack Daniels Amphitheatre - Florida Cracker Kitchen

Dec. 8 - Summerville, Fla. - The Tracy Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 13 - Bloomington, Ill. - The Castle Theatre*

Dec. 14 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon*

Dec. 15 - McHenry, Ill. - The Vixen*

Dec. 18 - Fairfield, Conn. - The Warehouse at FTC*

Dec. 19 - Old Saybrook, Conn. - The Kate*

Dec. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. - The Westcott Theater*

Dec. 21 - Shirley, Mass. - Bull Run*

About David Nail

Hailing from Kennett, Missouri, David Nail is well-respected up and down Music Row. Some might even call him a “tour de force” as his songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life. The GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter’s early releases, I’m About To Come Alive, The Sound Of A Million Dreams, I’m A Fire and Fighter, ignited his reputation as an innovator and creative risk-taker yet left Nail feeling restless. This led to the departure of the only record company home he’d ever known, MCA Nashville, where he’d formed friendships that endure even now. Through dealing with his own journey of mental illness and the feeling of needing to “rebel against what people expect you to be,” Nail began making his most “organic” work to date, David Nail & The Well Ravens, with Jason Hall and Andrew Petroff. That project liberated Nail and propelled him into his next adventure. Writing solo for the next few months led to his debut solo independent EP Oh, Mother, a reflective piece of work. Of the title track, Rolling Stone noted that “the song creeps in like a sunrise — quiet, restrained cello and keys are the only underpinning for Nail’s powerful vocals at first. But then it slowly builds to something more massive and majestic.” That release was followed by Bootheel 2020 and Bootheel 2021, projects dedicated to the singer/songwriter’s hometown in the “bootheel” of Missouri. Nail plans on releasing more music, leaving behind any self-imposed restrictions. In Nail’s own words, “My philosophy has always been, I just hope to have a good enough year that I can have a next year while staying as true to myself as I possibly can.” Find more at www.davidnail.com.

Photo Credit Jim Wright

Comments