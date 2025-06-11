David Archuleta Sets Release of New EP and North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riding off the success of his worldwide hit “Crème Brulée” and follow-up single, “Can I Call You”, David Archuleta will release his first collection of new music in over five years with his Earthly Delights EP due August 15.

On Earthly Delights David explores the pleasures and pain of terrestrial life: the sweet indulgences of connection and heartbreak, sensuality and physicality. Innocent at the core, but now balanced and rounded by newfound flirtiness and sass, boldness and humor— he’s an embodied being of the earth, here to take in the full spectrum of what life has to offer, with courage, playfulness, and a beaming inner light.

With all of this new music under his belt, David will hit the road for the first time in over five years and bring his dynamic live show here to stages across North America performing new tracks from his Earthly Delights EP as well as fan favorites “Crush” “Afraid To Love,” “Hell Together,” “A Little Too Not Over You” and more this fall. The month long trek which is set to hit such cities as New York, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and more will feature support acts Alexandra John (9/17 thru 9/29) and Rachel Bochner (10/2 thru 10/17). Artist Presale: Tues, June 10 at 10:00a PT/1:00p ET // PW: earthlydelights. General On Sale Friday, June 13 HERE

A limited number (50) of special VIP packages will be available for $200 USD (excl.ticket face, tax & fees).

The “CRÈME BRULÉE” MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE will include:

One standing GA ticket with early entry to the floor

Official meet & greet with David Archuleta, including one individual photo*

One autographed, VIP-exclusive David Archuleta photo print

One VIP-exclusive David Archuleta stainless steel necklace

One commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard

Crowd-free access to a dedicated tour merchandise stand before public doors

On-site benefits including priority check-in, dedicated VIP host, and a pre-doors VIP lane into the venue**

*Photo taken on your personal device

**Where available

Earthly Delights Tour Dates 2025

September

17 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

19 Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell at The Complex

20 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

22 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

23 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

24 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

27 San Francisco, CA The Independent

29 San Diego, CA House of Blues

October

2 Austin, TX 3TEN ACL Live

3 Dallas, TX The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

4 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

6 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

8 Franklin, TN Franklin Theatre

10 Columbus, OH Skully’s Music Diner

11 Detroit, MI El Club

12 Toronto, ON The Mod Club

14 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

16 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre

17 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

ABOUT DAVID ARCHULETA:

Since first stepping into the pop spotlight at age 17, David Archuleta has embodied the kind of genuine star power that can’t be manufactured. After years of dazzling audiences with his radiant personality and phenomenal voice—a journey that’s included turning out multiple platinum-selling hits, achieving global acclaim as a captivating live performer, and emerging as an undeniable fixture on the pop-culture scene—the Miami-born singer/songwriter experienced a major personal transformation that radically altered his identity as an artist. As shown on his recent single “Hell Together,” Archuleta has dramatically expanded the landscape of his songwriting and devoted himself to making pop music with equal parts uncompromising emotion and exhilarating impact.

With his latest triumphs including winning the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landing a book deal with a HarperCollins imprint for his forthcoming memoir, Archuleta first moved toward the unfiltered truth of his new material with a revelatory writing trip to Toronto in late 2022. “It was a really magical week where I started exploring topics I’d never discussed before in my music, like falling in love with a man and leaving my faith,” says the L.A.-based artist, who came out in 2021. “In a way it was scary, but mostly it was thrilling to do what would have seemed impossible to the person I used to be. I realized I don’t have to hide who I am anymore.” Although he’d displayed a heartfelt candor on previous releases like his eighth album Therapy Sessions (a 2020 album that opened up about his struggles with anxiety), Archuleta ultimately embraced an entirely new element of unbridled creativity in the writing of songs like his euphoric 2023 single “Afraid To Love.”

As he continues to unlock new levels of freedom in his music and beyond, Archuleta has found an endless source of inspiration in his growing passion for dancing, raves, and festival culture. “EDM festivals and dancing have been a new way of feeling a sense of community and togetherness that I was worried I would lose,” he says. “Feeling a oneness through music and dancing is so magical and therapeutic—it’s freeing and also creative. It has encouraged me to be more fearless and to not be afraid to express myself in more creative ways.” With his recent live experience including making his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat—and joining the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour—Archuleta routinely brings that open-heartedness to a high-energy live show that fosters an extraordinarily close connection with the crowd. Over the past few years, he’s also deepened his relationship with his fanbase by bringing his effortless charisma and disarmingly warm presence to social media platforms like TikTok, where he’s now spurred numerous viral videos with millions of views.

Photo credit: Irvin Rivera

