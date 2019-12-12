David Archuleta Releases Video for 'The Christmas Song'

David Archuleta releases his brand new video of the Nat King Cole classic "The Christmas Song." The track is one of three new songs on David's Deluxe Edition of his "Winter In The Air Christmas album.

Watch below!

David's cover of the NSYNC holiday gem "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" also appears on the Deluxe Edition of the album as well as other hits "Christmas Every Day" - "Christmas Every Day" (which went Top 10 on the Billboard Holiday chart) and title track "Winter In The Air" - Winter in the Air with that video featuring World of Dance dancer Cassidy Forsyth and So You Think You Can Dance & World of Dance dancer Ezra Sosa.





