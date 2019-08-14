Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Announce Lineup for ABOVE GROUND

Guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have confirmed the star-studded line-up for the second annual "ABOVE GROUND" benefit concert on Monday, September 16 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

Navarro and Morrison have announced the initial guests joining them for the night, which include host (actor) Joe Manganiello and musicians

Billy Idol, Perry Farrell and Etty Lau Farrell (Kind Heaven Orchestra), Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Steve Stevens, Juliette Lewis, Steve Vai, Billy Duffy (The Cult), Wayne Kramer (MC5), Mike Garson (the legendary and longtime keyboardist for David Bowie,including his role in the Spiders From Mars line-up), with more to be announced. The performers will tip their hats to two of the greatest albums of all time: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and the Stooges' self-titled debut album (celebrating its 50th anniversary this month), on which the world was introduced toIggy Pop.

As with last year's successful event, this immersive evening of art and music will celebrate the vinyl album as an art form, and at the same time raise awareness and funds for the treatment of mental health, with the profits being donated to MusiCares®, a charity of the Recording Academy™.

During the intermission between performances, there will be speeches from people in the mental health field along with art items for auction, live graffiti from prominent street artists including @Teachr1, @PlasticJesus, @VYALone and @MegZany, andinformation booths.





