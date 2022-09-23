Dave Mason Announces Fall Tour Dates

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason kicks off his Fall tour on Saturday, October 29th in Thousand Oaks, CA, and continues North to Seattle, WA and then heads Southwest with a performance in Tucson on Sunday, November 29th at the Tucson Music Hall.

This continuing world tour is a testament to Dave Mason's six decade enduring role as an icon in rock history as well as the unrelenting support of his music loving fans the world over. Mason enjoyed a successful cross country run over the summer and is thrilled to get back out on the road to see his friends and fans - "There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!" exclaimed Mason.

Joining Mason on this run are longtime band members Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums, and exciting new additions Bill Mason on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. This new lineup will perform Mason's most loved and iconic songs as well as deep tracks and fans can always count on a few surprises.

In 2020 Dave Mason reimagined his iconic album Alone Together with the release of Alone Together Again. The album is available through Mason's online store, and on all digital platforms, via Shelter Records.

Written when he was only 20 years old, Dave Mason is likely best known for "Feelin' Alright?", one of the most beloved and covered rock anthems since its release in 1968. The timeless song continues to be a powerful and enduring moment of rock and roll history, featured in dozens of films and TV commercials as well as interpretations by artists as diverse as Joe Cocker, Three Dog Night, Grand Funk Railroad, ELO, Coldplay, The 5th Dimension and so many more.

A new version of this classic was re-recorded and released in July 2020 featuring Mason alongside Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald and The Doobie Brothers: John McFee, Tom Johnston, John Cowan and Pat Simmons.

Mason has been respectfully called a musical "gunslinger" for a reason; having worked with some of the biggest names in music, his trademark guitar licks and musical touches are all over beloved classic hits. Early next year will see the release of his first ever autobiography Only You Know & I Know, where Dave will share some of the great untold tales in rock and roll.

Dave has a unique and rare viewpoint as he; recorded an album with Mama Cass, played rhythm guitar on "All Along the Watchtower" with Jimi Hendrix, was a founding member of Traffic, recorded with Paul McCartney , George Harrison and The Rolling Stones, was part of Fleetwood Mac for a spell, as well as a guitar designer and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee .... Yep, that's Dave Mason.

Dave Mason on Tour 2022

OCT 29 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

OCT 31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up -

NOV 1 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

NOV 4 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse

NOV 5 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa

NOV 6 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse

NOV 11 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater -

NOV 12 & 13 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

NOV 15 - Redding, CA - Cascade Theatre

NOV 16 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre -

NOV 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

NOV 20 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall