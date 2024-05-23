Dave East and Mike & Keys Collaborate With Shaggy on New Single 'Dangerous Riddum'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since 2019, Grammy-nominated rapper/entrepreneur/actor/athlete Dave East, and 6x Grammy nominated production duo, Mike & Keys, (credits include Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album and music with Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg and more) have a long history of creating dependably timeless music; such as the critically acclaimed projects HDIGH, Karma 3, Fortune Favors The Bold & 30 For 30.

After announcing their reformation with the single “So Much Changed,” Dave East & Mike & Keys will release their forthcoming collaborative album, Apt 6E, on 5-31-24.

Now, the long-time collaborators have released the project’s second single, “Dangerous Riddum,” which features global, reggae icon, two-time Grammy winner and seven-time Grammy nominee Shaggy.

As the weather warms up, Dave East and Shaggy float over a tropical Mike & Keys beat that invokes Caribbean breezes and exotic locations for what promises to be a staple on your summertime playlist with “Dangerous Riddum.”

“Sonically, production from Mike & Keys always pushes me as an artist. We recorded this joint at Mike & Keys joint in LA, and immediately reached out to Shaggy” Dave East explains. “I’m grateful the collaboration came to life, Shaggy is a legend.”

“Working on “Dangerous Riddum” with Dave East and Mike & Keys was a great experience” Shaggy declared. “The track embodies a perfect blend of our styles, capturing the essence of the summer with its vibrant, tropical vibes. I’m excited for fans to feel the energy we put into this song.”

“We always make amazing music with Dave, and having Shaggy on the record only elevates the vibe and takes it global” Mike & Keys add. “We are excited to set the tone for the summer with this one.”

