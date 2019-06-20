Dave Amato and Gibson Announce World Premiere Of New Custom Shop

Gibson Custom Shop, the pinnacle of craftsmanship, quality, and sound excellence, proudly presents the new Dave Amato Les Paul Axcess Standard. Gibson Custom Shop instruments celebrate Gibson's legacy through accuracy, authenticity and attention to detail. The Dave Amato Les Paul Axcess Standard is the ultimate mash-up of vintage Gibson aesthetics and modern player features and is available worldwide at Authorized Gibson Dealers. For more information, visit: www.gibson.com.

AMATO has played Les Paul guitars on stage for the last four decades, but lately he has been forced to choose between his two favorites--a '59 Reissue and a Les Paul Axcess. So began a collaboration between AMATO and the experts at Gibson Custom Shop to develop Dave's "perfect" Les Paul. The result is a beautiful and versatile Les Paul Axcess guitar unlike anything else available. AMATO requested a figured top with a "Boston Sunset Fade" finish (inspired by his home town), a unique White Ebony fingerboard, an extra-chunky neck profile, a Floyd Rose tremolo and two '57 Classic Plus humbuckers. AMATO also wanted the latest Axcess construction elements including a swept neck heel, revised back contours and an Apex headstock carve which naturally strengthens the neck. It is now AMATO's main guitar on tour and in the studio, representing only the best of his favorite specs.

"When I start playing my new Les Paul on stage, I'm smiling, the guitar is conducting my energy to the crowd," says AMATO. "The playability is incredible. With the Floyd Rose tremolo bridge, you can do dive bombs and it stays in perfect tune, playing it live with its '57 Classic Plus pick-ups through my amps sounds amazing and they have a clear tone and can get really beefy at the same time. The white ebony neck plays like butter, it's spectacular, everyone loves the look and sound of this guitar. Phillip Whorton (Gibson Custom Shop) and I hand-picked the Boston Sunset Fade color. I've always loved the Flametop Les Paul and I have always wanted my own. This experience with Gibson was just phenomenal and super easy, it was a pleasure and fun to work with the Gibson Custom Shop team."





