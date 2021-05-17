Dasha Faces Love on a Deadline in Bittersweet Single 'Love Me Till August'

After the release of her glistening EP, $hiny Things, Dasha reveals a new depth to her complex lyricism with her latest single, "Love Me Till August." With just an acoustic guitar and her soft-spoken harmonies, Dasha captures the highs and lows of one of the most turbulent times in our lives.

Spilling out like a journal entry, "Love Me Till August" sets itself against the backdrop of a summer fling with a looming deadline. DASHA balances reveling in the present as she prematurely mourns what she'll have to leave in the past, when her summer love gets on a flight back to college. "Everytime I listen back to this song, it hurts a little," admits DASHA, "It's so much harder to walk away from someone you care about because of factors that are out of your control." In a perfect world, August would've never come, yet this romance's fleeting nature is what makes it worth embracing.

The vulnerable track came to DASHA in a moment of sudden inspiration, sharing "I wrote 'Love Me Till August' by myself in less than an hour after getting sent a guitar loop by the producer [frequent San holo collaborator, The Nicholas]... It's weird, I barely even remember writing the song. The words just came out of me."

Since signing with Quadio Records, Dasha continues to outshine through her strong songwriting and effortless musicality. With music written entirely in a pandemic, Dasha used this period as a time to hone her craft. Through heartbreaking and empowering songs Dasha mastered pop projection with clever lyrics second to none.

After being selected by SONY in a song and artist competition held in Nashville, the California native got the chance of a lifetime. Signing with SONY Germany/ FAMOUZ Records for a single deal, Dasha released the catchy and confident track "Don't Mean A Thing." Her momentum continued as she brought her sprightly songwriting to Live Oak Music Festival and opened for a date on LISSIE's US tour. All of this led to Dasha signing with Quadio Records, an independent label based in New York City that champions the next generation of recording artists.

Dasha's songwriting efforts continue to go viral on TikTok. Dasha has been sharing lyrics and melodies on her page, rapidly seeing hundreds of thousands of views. Dasha's genuity and relatability pay off as fans have fallen in love with her emotional lyrics in every word that she shares.

Since the release of her debut EP, $hiny Things, which garnered 1M+ streams in its first month of release, Dasha has developed a passionate fanbase growing her 1,000 monthly listeners to over 100,000 in just a few months. The up-and-coming hitmaker elevates her sound with each release. Whether writing, singing, or producing, Dasha is sure to have her finger on the pulse, dually designing her own signature style as well as drawing inspiration from others. At the end of 2020 Dasha released an electro-pop cover of R.E.M. 's "Losing My Religion'' amassing over 500,000 streams on Spotify exhibiting the demand of her versatility in the pop sphere.

Love Me Till August" places Dasha at a crossroads, with the path she'd take in the perfect world closed down. The song's stripped-down instrumentation dually acts as a signifier of wishing things were simpler. "Love Me Till August" showcases the nuance of young love and the pain that often accompanies such, tenderly approaching a situation so universal it almost feels like we wrote it ourselves.

