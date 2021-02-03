Dark Horse Records Celebrates Joe Strummer's Solo Years With Best of Album 'Assembly'

Dark Horse Records has announced the upcoming release of a new best-of album from The Clash legend, Joe Strummer. ASSEMBLY arrives Friday, March 26, 2021, on gatefold 2xLP black vinyl, CD, and digitally for streaming and download; pre-orders are available now HERE.

ASSEMBLY showcases carefully curated singles, fan favorites, and archival rarities from the Joe Strummer solo catalog, including "Coma Girl," "Johnny Appleseed," and "Yalla Yalla" (with The Mescaleros) to his iconic rendition of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" and soundtrack contributions like "Love Kills" (from the 1986 film, Sid and Nancy). This 16-track compilation features three previously unreleased versions of classic Clash tracks, including the never-before-heard "Junco Partner (Acoustic)" and electrifying live performances of "Rudie Can't Fail" and "I Fought The Law", the latter two of which were recorded by Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros at London's Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001. In addition, ASSEMBLY includes exclusive liner notes written especially for this collection by lifelong Strummer fan, Jakob Dylan.

Punk poet, musician, composer, actor, and style icon, Joe Strummer spent his life smashing musical and cultural boundaries both as the singer of The Clash and as a solo artist. His songs sound as urgent and vital today as when they were written. Calling out social injustices and giving a voice to the struggles of the working class, Strummer's politically charged lyrics struck a chord with legions of fans and the press alike, with Rolling Stone calling The Clash "the greatest rock & roll band in the world." "People can change anything they want to," he famously once said, "and that means everything in the world." Through his art, Joe Strummer played his part in shaping the musical landscape of the world and with it left an unrivaled and timeless legacy.

Last year saw Strummer's iconic life and music commemorated with "A Song For Joe: Celebrating the Birthday of Joe Strummer," a star-studded global live stream featuring performances and testimonials from an array of friends, fans, and musical followers, including Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Tweedy, Bob Weir, Lucinda Williams, Josh Homme, Tom Morello, Jim Jarmusch, members of The Strokes, Brian Fallon, Steve Buscemi, and many more. The free event benefitted the National Independent Venue Association's (NIVA) #SaveOurStages campaign to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live event venues and promoters throughout the United States and is streaming now via Joe's Official YouTube Channel HERE.

George Harrison's passion for introducing the world to new music expressed itself in May of 1974 when he created his own new label - DARK HORSE RECORDS. The label contained a variety of talented artists on its roster, including George himself. ASSEMBLY marks the first new Joe Strummer title released via the newly relaunched Dark Horse Records, led by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine.

