Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Daredevil Falls Shares New Single 'Arms of Bliss'

Daredevil Falls Shares New Single 'Arms of Bliss'

The group's self-titled debut album is due out September 23.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

Daredevil Falls shares the single "Arms of Bliss," the latest taste from the upcoming Kevin Augunas-produced (Cold War Kids, The Lumineers, NEEDTOBREATHE, Sinead O'Connor, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros) self-titled debut album, due out September 23. First premiered via Ghettoblaster, the track is a radiant, gospel-tinged ode to his loved ones.

"This song was triggered by something my grandmother said when I was a teenager," Daredevil Falls' mastermind Kevin Kimberlin says. "I asked her whether I should go to a party or not, and her words stuck with me ever since: 'Sing and dance while you're young,' she advised me. In this celebration of family, as all three of my children sing harmonies, each is represented by a growing crescendo of guitar riffs in the finale."

Kimberlin currently serves as as chairman of the advanced technology development firm Spencer Trask & Co, but his entrepreneurism today is influenced by his time as a musician in the 70's New York City punk/glam rock scene, including hanging out with the Ramones and opening for The New York Dolls and KISS - where he once traded his Flying V with Paul Stanley, receiving a Les Paul (pictured above) in return that allegedly belonged to John Lennon.

A world of inventiveness can be found across Daredevil Falls, as each song is a short film with its own sonic atmosphere and emotional energy, first heard on lead single "4,444." The album covers the ups and downs, trials and tribulations, heartaches, heartbreaks and the joy we find in every love journey - songs that convey the conflicting emotions that we often feel...but dare not say. Kimberlin says, "With this record, I wanted to create something different, and hopefully say something meaningful in every song that would speak to my generation."

Kevin Kimberlin discovers and supports big ideas, and makes them practical and valuable. He co-founded or first funded several companies that have changed the medical landscape and revolutionized global communications. Working with Dr. Jonas Salk, the two patented and developed the first FDA-approved cancer vaccine. He went on to co-found Ciena Corp, the venture that first developed and deployed the optical amplification technology that powers 99% of the world's internet traffic.

He also co-founded the company that discovered the breast cancer gene (BRCA1), which has saved the lives of many women, notably Angelina Jolie. Earning three degrees while attending five colleges in six years, Kimberlin then graduated from Harvard Business School.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Adult Swim Reveals RICK & MORTY Season Six Global Premiere Date
July 27, 2022

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since launch, Rick and Morty ranks as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.
VIDEO: OWN Network Shares READY TO LOVE Season Six Trailer
July 27, 2022

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, “The Magic City,” with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek 'love over lust.' But it wouldn't be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. Watch the new video trailer for season six of Ready to Love now!
William Parker to Release Monumental Archival Set 'Universal Tonality'
July 27, 2022

Clocking in at nearly two hours and featuring six extended pieces flowing across two discs, Universal Tonality documents a performance that took place at Roulette in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood in December 2002 (one of the final concerts at the venue's original loft space). Parker invited 16 musicians of various ages, cultures and backgrounds.
Lollapalooza Expands Global Reach With The Addition Of Lollapalooza India
July 27, 2022

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full 2 days of music across four stages. With the addition of Lollapalooza India, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.  
Big Joanie Announces 'Back Home' LP
July 27, 2022

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie have announced their album Back Home. Following last month’s “Happier Still” single, the news is delivered alongside brand new rock ‘n roll ballad “In My Arms,” arriving with a summery video directed by Lydia Garrett (Girls In Film Productions) celebrating queer love and friendship. Watch the new music video now!