Danny Goo Releases New Music Video for 'Feel For You'

There's something both otherworldly and immediately relatable about the atmosphere the Dallas native, Danny Goo conjures. Back in December, Goo released his debut EP, Feel For You via Atoned Music, and today, has released the title track's accompanying music video. Give it a watch below, and stream the EP in full now here. Fans can also order physical copies and merchandise here.

Over the past few months, Danny Goo has been releasing singles off of the EP, one by one. Listen to "Better Off," "So In Love feat. Lil Lotus," "Repeat It," "Blue," and "Bad Company" now.

On the song and video, Danny Goo shares, "This is the final music video for the title track of my debut EP "Feel For You" shot by my good friend Logan Evans. This video has been on hold for a while but it feels good to finally be able to share it with the world! Fun fact: "FFY" is also the first song my producer Jojo Centineo and I wrote together that inspired the EP. When we wrote it we had just met and had barely known each other, but we knew that we were onto something awesome."

In support of the recently released EP, Goo will be hosting his first official livestream event on January 15 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Fans can purchase tickets now here.

Danny Goo is a rising star amidst a new generation of indie artists who transcend genre. His charming vocals blend plainspoken emotional vulnerability with intimate minimalist pop and soothing postmodern R&B. Central Track wrote that Danny's music possesses the earmarks of alternative R&B while embodying a nexus of emo, cloud rap, and dream pop.

Listeners who discovered Danny via SoundCloud, Emo Nite, and on bills with Emotional Xan, Boyfriendz, and Sleye are the same dedicated listeners drawn to artists such as Lil Lotus. The energy of Warped Tour, the passion of pop-punk, and the confessional balladry of R&B are all here. Seamlessly blending seemingly disparate genres into a smooth and broad reaching sound that's as vibrant and dynamic as it is unique, Danny Goo is on a simple mission to spread peace, love and positivity. Take a seat, take a sip, and take it in.

Listen here:

Feel For You is out now via Atoned Music.