Danny Golden Releases 'Cigarettes and Sunburn' Video

Last week, Austin-based musician Danny Golden released his new EP Changes, the followup to Golden's 2018 full-length Old Love. Today, Danny released the video for the EP's single "Cigarettes and Sunburn" - "the song is about love cut short by time and circumstance," says Golden. "It's about the promise of new love and the mystery of what could have been. The song and video explore the pain of loss, which, like a sunburn, lingers until it slowly fades away."

The Boot praised the "Cigarettes and Sunburn" video saying it "uses a retro French film style to tell a story of lost love and the emotions that come with it." MXDWN also recently acclaimed the EP, saying "while the lead single from Changes, 'I Can't Change,' blended a Neil Young-esque chord progression and song structure with shoegaze-style dynamics, 'Alien' takes a more straightforward approach, allowing Golden's storytelling to take the lead. The guitars have a wistful, compressed quality that's reminiscent of '80s heartland rock." Under The Radar lauded the "inviting melodies and plainspoken lyrical approach" of "I Can't Change," along with the song's "towering layers of shoegaze guitars and crashing percussion."

The core backing band on Changes features drummer Jeff Olson (White Denim, Balmorhea), guitarist Ben Brown (PR Newman), bassist Sam Pankey (Balmorhea, Mother Falcon), backing vocalist Mary Bryce (Smiile), and keyboardist Spencer Garland (Black Pumas, Matthew Logan Vasquez). Other collaborators include David Ramirez (who produced the EP song "L.A. County"), and John Michael Landon (who produced "I Can't Change" and "Alien").

Danny Golden's four-song EP Changes is out now.

Watch the video for "Cigarettes & Sunburn" here:

Photo Credit: Phillip Harder