Danny Elfman Announces 'Bigger. Messier.' Album

Danny Elfman has announced Bigger. Messier. - a brand new genre-defying album of remixed and reimagined versions of songs from his acclaimed 2021 record Big Mess.

Comprised of collaborations and guest vocal features from a sprawling array of artists including Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane and many more, the 21-track project brings the songs of Big Mess to life in a completely new light while marking the first time Elfman has ever released a remix collection of his work on this scale.

Available in vinyl, CD and digital formats, with two exclusive bonus tracks featured on the digital edition, Bigger. Messier. will officially be released August 12th, 2022 via ANTI- / Epitaph Records. Pre-order the album now HERE and see below for complete track-listing information.

Alongside the announcement today, Elfman has debuted a new version of "Kick Me" re-envisioned by punk legend Iggy Pop. A frenetic commentary on fame, fortune and celebrity, Iggy's rendition is imbued with his signature conversational essence along with instrumental contributions from his longtime collaborator Leron Thomas. "Kick Me (Feat. Iggy Pop)" was preceded by a string of dynamic singles that have previously been released from the album to-date, including Elfman's momentous collaborations with Trent Reznor for "True" and "Native Intelligence", as well as additional remixes from Kid606 ("Sorry"), Zach Hill of Death Grips ("Kick Me"), Squarepusher ("We Belong")" and Xiu Xiu ("Serious Ground").

"At the onset of the Bigger. Messier. I asked the same thing of every artist: "express me through your own eyes." Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed. There's a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn't be more excited to announce the record with Iggy's version of "Kick Me," which not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I've never done before."

With the help of his collaborators Stu Brooks & Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, Elfman enlisted a variety of artists he admires to contribute to Bigger. Messier. Using his original songs as their canvases, each artist was given free reign to experiment in their own distinct voice, making for a wholly unique collection of songs that span decades and genres. The album was executive produced by Stu Brooks and Elfman's longtime manager Laura Engel.

Listen to the first single here: