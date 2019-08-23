Dannic Collaborates with Harrison for 'Burn Me Down'

Returning to Revealed Recordings after 3 years since his last solo release 'Blaze', Dutch driving force Dannic once again collaborates with UK vocalist, DJ and producer Harrisonwith 'Burn Me Down', their first release together since 2015's acclaimed 'Mayday' also featuring LuckyDate.

The track's soft blossoming strings provide the ideal soundscape for Harrison's angelic vocal delivery, brimming the track towards its floor-filling conclusion, and demonstrating why Dannic is quickly becoming one of the go-to names of big-room, grooving house. Bringing his creative vision to the track in question, Harrison's previous collaborations include Knife Party, David Guetta, Laidback Luke, Steve Aoki and Hardwell, whilst garnering support from the likes of Tiësto, Avicii, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, BBC Radio 1's Danny Howard and most recently, Zane Lowe on Apple Beats 1 Radio with his raw, distinctive sound.



Speaking of working together, Harrison reflects: "After three changes of the melody, we got lucky. It's always great to work with Dannic, I wrote the song about being stronger together and that was very much the feeling in the studio."



'Burn Me Down' once again exhibits Dannic's ambition to deliver standout, timeless classic - a determination shared with the songs collaborative partner Harrison. With a body of work already boasting 6.5 million streams on this year's 'Chase The Sun' (feat. Hardwell & Kelli-Leigh), 7.3 million streams on 2017's re-work of Fragma's 2001 global smash hit 'Toca's Miracle' (featuring Fedde Le Grand & Coco Star), and 4.8 million streams streams on last year's dance-pop hit 'Stay' (feat.INNA), it becomes apparent why Dutch electro house continue dominating the game.



Dannic added: "Harrison's vibe in the studio always makes for a great project. I always want to make records that leave a mark on the dancefloor and I'm happy that, together, we've managed to craft something that is super catchy and has that enduring appeal. I've featured it in a few of my sets already and it just ignites the room. So I'm excited to be officially releasing this now."





