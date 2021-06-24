Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Returns with First New Single of 2021 'Under The Circumstances'

Today, the Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Dan Wilson returns with "Under The Circumstances," his first new single release of 2021. The song is his first solo release following Semisonic's first EP in more than 20 years You're Not Alone and his Words + Music in 6 Seconds card deck that were released last year.

"I wrote 'Under the Circumstances' a few months back in a moment of both deep pandemic dread and interpersonal conflict. I was feeling so mad at someone in my life, and I suddenly remembered the dire and bizarre situation we all were trapped in, and I just wanted to make peace with them," explains Wilson.

Following the release of his critically-acclaimed solo album Re-Covered, where he revisited songs he wrote with other artists including Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, John Legend and others, Wilson has opted to release new singles on a (mostly) monthly basis in lieu of a new solo album. Listen to all of his recent singles via a YouTube playlist.

Late last year, he released the Words + Music in 6 Seconds deck: a set of 74 cards designed and written by Wilson distilling insights from nearly 30 years of writing, performing, and collaborating with the world's most prominent musical artists and writers. Pulled from his popular Words + Music in 6 Seconds instagram series, each individual card contains a brief and inspiring piece of advice for songwriters, musicians, and people in other creative fields. Designed to be a useful tool in sessions and collaborations, the deck is a beautiful and practical gift for the songwriter or creative artist in your life.

"The W+M6S cards are about forging collaborative relationships, seeking a community, testing out ideas in front of an audience, and writing better songs. The world of collaboration is full of mystery for many of us, and the cards put a special emphasis on how to make the most of our time together in creative pursuits. I know those of you who use the deck will agree," says Wilson.

Recently, Wilson appeared on The Moment with Brian Koppelman and Switched On Pop, where he discussed songwriting collaboration with Teddy Geiger with the Word + Music in Six Seconds deck in hand.

Photo Credit: ﻿Yazz Alali