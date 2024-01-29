Dan Aura Kickstarts Long-Awaited New Era With Bittersweet Heartbreak Anthem 'REWRITTEN'

Rising British newcomer Dan Aura embarks on an exciting new era for 2024 with new single, hook-driven triumph, ‘Rewritten'. A lesson in pure pop mastery, the track builds from a harmonic piano riff into full production, clapping beats and impressive falsetto moments affirming it an undeniable R'n'B-pop anthem.

Co-written and produced by SAKIMA, one of the masterminds behind the certified platinum song “You” by Regard featuring Troye Sivan and Tate McRae, he infuses ‘Rewritten' with a seamless blend of poignant lyricism and catchy pop hooks.

Of the track, Dan Aura said: “I wanted to encapsulate the bittersweet essence of reflection, and invite people to ponder their undiscovered roads, and the possibilities that might have unfolded if their fate had been rewritten.”

‘Rewritten' is Aura's first release since 2022's ‘Living Room', a melodic slice of punchy pop paving the way for this brand new chapter; Dan Aura 2.0 is characterised by a refreshing authenticity and sees a raw talent truly come into his own.

Littered with attitude, liberation and vibrance, 23-year-old Dan Aura's songs are rooted in his love for self-expression. The vulnerability within his lyrics showcases the young artists' innate ability to evoke emotion in his listeners through sharing his own experiences of heartbreak and adversity. Aura has crafted an eclectic sound that's finessed by his soothing vocal, which feels mature beyond his years.

Dan Aura's 2021 EP Plastic was released to acclaim from the likes of Attitude Magazine, PAPER, Official Charts, The Independent and Wonderland Magazine. The debut collection saw Aura make his first real statement as an artist, impeccably blending euphoria and melancholy to create a body of work that encapsulated the many struggles experienced during modern adolescence, and the hardships that come with showcasing your true self to the world, as well as the reward for doing so.

The EP's lead song ‘Straight Boys' was released as an empowering statement, addressing gender stereotypes and what it means to be an LGBTQIA+ person in today's society. ‘Straight Boys' is a meditation on masculinity and amplifies the importance of embracing your own uniqueness and realising that what makes you different is ultimately what makes you powerful.

As a result of growing up in the internet age, Aura has cultivated a persona of approachability and an ease with sharing personal details. His currency is vulnerability, and the pop crown is his for the taking.