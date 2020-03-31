Da Great Ape Shares 'Buy Da Blocc (Intro)' Video

Da Great Ape has unveiled the official video for "Buy Da Blocc (Intro)."

Watch below!

The East Point, GA rapper continues his hot streak of accompanying visuals for cuts featured on his debut mixtape, Last Dope Boy Left , which include "Pillow Talking," "King of The Trap" (feat. Style) and "Motivated." "Buy Da Blocc (Intro)" finds Da Great Ape cruising through his hometown as he reflects on life and the code of the streets. Check out the video now and stay tuned for more to come.

Southern soul rap star Da Great Ape was set on a path to success that juggled academics with music and football as a youngster until the lure of the streets drew him away. In his insular neighborhood, Community 1010 of East Point, GA, the trap life with all of its hustle and drama was far more appealing than the grind, even of a progressive education environment. As the second of seven kids, the rapper felt responsible for helping his mother out, and fast cash proved to be a means to that end. Still, Da Great Ape never gave up his love of music and realized it was time to look for a new way to live his life. In less than six months, the rapper, who says he's a beast at competition, recorded and made videos for three street hits: "Out Trap Me," "Well Spoken" and "Dreams of a Dopeboy." Part-autobiographical, part 1010-neighborhood specific, Da Great Ape's soulful music tells the story of the streets, pain and passion for his craft.





