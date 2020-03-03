Da Great Ape Drops New Video For 'Pillow Talking'

Atlanta rapper Da Great Ape has just shared a new video for "Pillow Talking," from his debut mixtape Last Dope Boy Left that arrived in 2019, establishing him as one of the city's top prospects. 2020 is looking bright for East Point's finest as "Pillow Talking" adds fuel to his momentum, already marking the second visual he's dropped in the new year following his previous video "King of The Trap" (feat. Style). "Pillow Talking" finds him in a condo narrating stories of deceit that come with the territory of a certified hustler. Check it out now and stay tuned for more heat from Da Great Ape.

Watch the video below!

Southern soul rap star Da Great Ape was set on a path to success that juggled academics with music and football as a youngster until the lure of the streets drew him away. In his insular neighborhood, Community 1010 of East Point, GA, the trap life with all of its hustle and drama was far more appealing than the grind, even of a progressive education environment. As the second of seven kids, the rapper felt responsible for helping his mother out, and fast cash proved to be a means to that end. Still, Da Great Ape never gave up his love of music and realized it was time to look for a new way to live his life. In less than six months, the rapper, who says he's a beast at competition, recorded and made videos for three street hits: "Out Trap Me," "Well Spoken" and "Dreams of a Dopeboy." Part-autobiographical, part 1010-neighborhood specific, Da Great Ape's soulful music tells the story of the streets, pain and passion for his craft.





Related Articles View More Music Stories