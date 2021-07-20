DOROTHY Announces Fall North American Tour

Dorothy cannot wait to get back on the road. Today she's announced an extensive North American tour in support of Rival Sons that kicks off in Nashville at the top of October. The run hits both coasts, Chicago, Denver, Texas, Canada and so many more, ending with performances at Welcome to Rockville and Melissa Etheridge's Cruise in mid-November. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

In case you missed it, Dorothy hit us with her powerful, soul-baring new single -- "What's Coming To Me" earlier this month. The swampy blues canticle recounts her time spent away since her lauded last record, during which she re-evaluated herself and found strength in her rock n' roll roots. The soulful revelation sung through Dorothy's momentous voice, "Is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed -- a metaphor for depression or addiction," she reveals. "I think it's something we can all relate to. Everyone's struggling with something".

Directed by frequent Smashing Pumpkins collaborator and visual artist, Linda Strawberry, the bold video for "What's Coming To Me" features spiritual iconography, striking costumes and a full-on exorcism -- a moving depiction that foreshadows a new and defiant era for the songstress.

"What's Coming To Me" is available now across all digital retailers on Roc Nation. Listen or add to your playlist here.

DOROTHY LIVE DATES:

08/19: SPRINGFIELD, IL - ILLINOIS STATE FAIR

09/25: CAMDEN, NJ - MMR*B*Q WMMR RADIO SHOW

10/03: NASHVILLE, TN - RYMAN AUDITORIUM *

10/05: KANSAS CITY, MO - THE TRUMAN *

10/08: HOUSTON, TX - HOUSE OF BLUES *

10/09: DALLAS, TX - HOUSE OF BLUES *

10/13: ATLANTA, GA - BUCKHEAD THEATER *

10/14: CHARLOTTE, NC - UNDERGROUND *

10/16: DETROIT, MI - THE FILLMORE *

10/17: CLEVELAND, OH - HOUSE OF BLUES *

10/18: NEW YORK, NY - WEBSTER HALL *

10/20: PITTSBURGH, PA - MR SMALLS *

10/22: WASHINGTON DC, DC - 9:30 CLUB *

10/23: PHILADELPHIA, PA - FILLMORE *

10/24: BOSTON, MA - HOUSE OF BLUES *

10/26: TORONTO, ON - HISTORY *

10/28: CHICAGO, IL - RIVIERA THEATER *

10/29: MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FILLMORE *

10/31: DENVER, CO - OGDEN THEATER *

11/01: SALT LAKE CITY, UT - THE DEPOT *

11/04: BOISE, ID - REVOLUTION CONCERT HOUSE *

11/05: SPOKANE, WA - KNITTING FACTORY *

11/07: VANCOUVER, BC - ORPHEUM *

11/08: SEATTLE, WA - SHOWBOX *

11/09: PORTLAND, OR - CRYSTAL BALLROOM *

11/11: DAYTONA BEACH, FL - WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

11/12 - 18: TAMPA, FL - MELISSA ETHERIDGE CRUISE 2021

* w/ Rival Sons

Photo Credit: Courtney Dellafioria