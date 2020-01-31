DMA'S Announce New Album 'The Glow' and Share First Single

DMA'S have today revealed full details of their forthcoming 3rd studio album The Glow. It was recorded and mixed by multiple Grammy winner Stuart Price (The Killers, Madonna, New Order) in between Westlake Studios in West Hollywood & RAK Studios in London.

The Glow finds DMA'S fulfilling their world class potential with a collection of songs that are destined for arenas. From their emotive heart to their towering, anthemic hooks, the core traits that have earned the band a growing global following are all in place. But with the help of Price, DMA'S have elevated both sides of their sonic spectrum to new heights.

It's a mission statement that the trio immediately encapsulate within the opening two tracks. A swaggering mash-up of Screamadelica-era attitude, big beat dynamics and modern alt-pop flair, "Never Before" immediately sets the tone. The title track then keeps that energy firing, a rapid-rush of melodic energy, joyous optimism and a new-found confidence in Tommy O'Dell's vocals. As suggested by the recent single "Silver" DMA'Sare expanding the scale of their sound. "Criminals" introduces the biggest contrast on the record, its punchy, groove-focused hook taking flight from its restrained verses. The Lennon-esque intro to "Learning Alive" soon turns itself into something unexpected, pulling on the heart-strings and scaling up the drama with a stirring string section. And yet DMA'S save the biggest surprise for last. "Cobracaine" is a celebration of everything the band can be. It's a maximalist melting pot of sounds: an escalating wall of guitars the foundation for a tense, almost trancelike beat with vocals filtered through harmonies and vocoders. And as it hurtles to its mesmerising conclusion, one thing is certain: this is the most fully realised of the band's three albums to date. Full track listing for The Glow can be seen below.

The band today also release a new single from the record. "Life Is A Game Of Changing" is an anthemic and euphoric mix of electronica, melodic guitars, pounding drums and O'Dell's melancholic vocals. The video which has also gone online today was directed by Bill Bleakley and shot in Bangkok & Pattaya, Thailand.

DMA'S shared the first taster from The Glow with the single "Silver" at the end of 2019 which was received fantastically from fans & media alike and is still playlisted at UK radio 3 months after release.

DMA's have been busy leading into todays announce supporting Liam Gallagher on his huge UK arena tour as well as a benefit gig at ULU on March 5th in aid of The Australian Bushfire Relief.

The Glow will be available to purchase in heavy weight vinyl and there will also be exclusive merchandise bundles with signed prints plus limited edition heavyweight transparent green vinyl, cassettes and highly limited signed test pressings if purchased through the band's store.

THE GLOW ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Never Before

2. The Glow

3. Silver

4. Life Is A Game of Changing

5. Criminals

6. Strangers

7. Learning Alive

8. Hello Girlfriend

9. Appointment

10. Round & Around

11. Cobracaine

DMA'S are made up of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took. The band formed in Sydney and made an immediate impression with their 2014 debut EP. Their full-length debut Hills End saw them crash into Australia's Top 10, before For Now cemented them as a force to be reckoned with. The album earned three ARIA Music Award nominations for Best Group, Best Rock Album and Best Independent Release.

In 2018 they became one of the first Australian bands to play the iconic MTVUnplugged session, following in the footsteps of all-time greats such as Nirvana, Oasis and R.E.M. The performance was captured in this summer's MTV Unplugged Live album. DMA'S also released their second album For Now in 2018.





