DJO (Joe Keery) Has Global Viral Hit With 'End Of Beginning'

Djo – the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery known for his work in blockbuster projects as Stranger Things and the recent season of Fargo – released his highly anticipated, co-produced sophomore album DECIDE via AWAL in 2022 to critical acclaim, performances at major U.S. festivals like Lollapalooza, enormous success on DSPs, and more.

Two years later, standout track “End of Beginning” is having a breakout moment, as the song has just reached #18 on the Spotify Global Chart, as well as #2 on U.S. Viral 50, #5 on Viral 50 Global and #7 on U.S. Top 50.

Moreover, the song is debuting at #28 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #16 on the Hot Alternative Songs chart, and has surpassed 50 million streams, up 220% week over week, with 10.5 million streams alone in the past seven days. On TikTok, the song has taken off, with creations up to 340,000 and views up to 454 million.

DECIDE is Djo's follow up to TWENTY TWENTY, Keery's 2019 critically acclaimed guitar-forward record and his first solo-effort since departing his band, the Chicago psych rock outfit Post Animal. Keery has been making music since his teens, spending over two years with Post Animal before making his solo debut as Djo.

DECIDE was created with musician / engineer Adam Thein throughout the pandemic with final recording taking place at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. DECIDE serves as a sort of aural history of Keery's late 20's. It features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. It's his sonic ambitions however that take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality with each layered synth pulling the listener's emotional strings.

