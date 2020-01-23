DJ EZ to Donate Tour Proceeds to Australian Bushfire Charities

UK dance music legend DJ EZ is set to donate proceeds from his forthcoming gigs to charities tackling the ongoing Australian bushfires. No stranger to charitable offerings he raised nearly £60k in 2016 in aid of Cancer Research UK after performing a live marathon 24 hour non-stop set.

DJ EZ will embark on a three-date pit-stop weekender of Australia and New Zealand at the tail-end of next month - playing at Auckland Splore Festival (21st Feb), Sydney Electric Gardens (22nd Feb) and Melbourne Electric Gardens (23rd Feb) and has announced that he will be donating a percentage of his proceeds from his Australia shows to two charities, Australian Red Cross and NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES).

"These fantastic charity organisations work tirelessly, dedicating their time and energy supporting those who have been affected," he explained. "Sending out lots of love to all the kind and courageous people that have been helping!"

Widely regarded as being one of the finest and most technically gifted DJs on the planet, DJ EZ has been a musical force of nature for over two decades. A figure synonymous with UK Garage, he has curated and mixed some of the genre's biggest compilations, performed everywhere from Glastonbury to Coachella and won multiple dance music awards - his most recent being the DJ Mag 'Best of British' accolade.

This act of generosity further cements DJ EZ's status as one of the most charming and kind-hearted figures from the world of dance music.





