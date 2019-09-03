DJ Brandon Block Announced as Special Guest DJ and Host for 'The Annual Classical'

Ministry of Sound have announced the legendary DJ Brandon Block as the special guest DJ and host at the forthcoming The Annual Classical show at the Royal Festival Hall on October 4th.



Regarding The Annual Classical, Brandon Block says, "I'm extremely excited to be involved with The Annual Classical. I was at the last London show and the production, sound and whole vibe was incredible. It's great to get the chance to host the event this year.



I have a close relationship with Ministry of Sound, they were my record label and I also held various residences there during the 90s and 00s. I've seen the club and brand evolve through the decades and it's great to be a part of their next chapter with The Annual Classical."



The Annual Classical have also announced the revered dance music singer Janice Robinson as a special guest vocalist, who will perform her chart-topping hit 'Dreamer' among a number of other surprise dance classics, all given an expansive rework by the 50-piece classical orchestra.



Janice adds, "I'm beyond honoured to be the guest vocalist at the Royal Festival Hall, performing my song 'Dreamer' as well as other dance classics alongside a 50-piece orchestra is going to be such a special experience."



Also announced to open the show are the Classical Brit nominated, online crossover sensations, Ember Trio.



No strangers to giving contemporary the classical twist, the Ember Trio have clocked up over 250 million views on YouTube with their takes on the likes of Swedish House Mafia, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix and more.



The Ember Trio and Brandon Block recently took over the London Eye, seizing one of London's most iconic landmarks in true Ministry of Sound style, and gave it a dose of what to expect from The Annual Classical show to mark the announcement. Watch the videohere.



Speaking about The Annual Classical and the London Eye the Ember Trio say, "We're delighted to be working with such an iconic brand as Ministry of Sound. The Annual Classical show will be immense. It was great to kick it all off at the London Eye and we can't wait for people to hear the Ember Trio interpretation of some monster dance classics, which we all grow up listening to and loving, at the Royal Festival Hall."



The Annual Classical finds the world's most iconic dance brand celebrating and reimaging their legendary dance music compilation series The Annual as an expansive orchestral reworking with a 50-piece orchestra. It sees the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Dario G all reimagined with an orchestral makeover.



A special documentary celebrating Ministry of Sound's The Annual has also been made, which is screened exclusively at The Annual Classical shows.





