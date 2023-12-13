DJ ASHBA Releases New Single 'Party Tonight' Featuring Guest Vocalist Dia

DJ ASHBA's new single "Party Tonight" is out now via EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe.

Multi-platinum recording artist/producer and songwriter DJ ASHBA has released his latest single "Party Tonight" featuring guest vocals from emerging Bahamian artist Dia (Capron).

The track was his most streamed song in the Guitar Dance Music realm (the genre he pioneered that melds big rock guitar with electronic dance music). “'Party Tonight' is Ashba's first single release since last year's "Cryptonite,” featuring British vocalist Sarah de Warren.  

In the summer of 2022, Ashba released his EDM-driven makeover of the Italian folk classic "Bella Ciao,” which was released along with is previous 2021 singles "Hypnotic,” Let's Dance” (which featured his Sixx A.M. bandmate James Michael) and “A Christmas Storm.” through Edgeout Records/UMG/UMe,

Rising to prominence from his founding of Sixx A.M. with James Michael and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, ASHBA later joined Guns N' Roses as lead guitarist (2009-2015). In addition, he has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

DJ ASHBA's new single "Party Tonight" is out now via EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe. More information and up to date news can be found at ashba.us.

Listen to the new single here:



Shell Daze Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Shell Daze Music Festival returns to Overton Park Shell in midtown Memphis April 19-20, 2024 with a funk-filled lineup led by JJ Grey & Mofro and Oteil & Friends ft. Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna, and Lamar Williams Jr.

AUSTIN PSYCH FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Courtney Barnett & More

Austin Psych Fest has announced its 2024 lineup, featuring artists like Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Alvvays, The Black Angels, Chicano Batman, Witch (J Mascis), Blondshell, Earthless, and more. Austin Psych Fest brings the old school vibe of the original event back outdoors and under the stars and oak trees in the venue's sprawling backyard.

Video: Shygirl Shares New Music Video for Latest Single​ 'Thicc'

Shygirl shares the music video for 'thicc,' one of her final offerings before officially ringing in the new year. Directed by Jacob Erland, the trance- inducing visual follows Shygirl and featured artist Cosha into a rave-like wonderland bursting with color. Watch the new video now!

London Via NYC's Devansh Releases New Single 'Trust'

London via NYC artist Devansh has released a new single titled 'Trust'. “Trust” features Devansh's budding scene of regular collaborators in Rudi Creswick (bass for Tom Misch, Berwyn, and Obongjayar), Jamie Houghton (drums for Alfa Mist, Tom Misch, and Celeste), and co-production from Chris Hyson (Snowpoet, Jordan Rakei, and Frida Touray).

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
