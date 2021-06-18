DE'WAYNE Unleashes Debut Album 'STAINS' Today

A lifetime in the making, DE'WAYNE's debut album STAINS has been officially released today, Friday, June 18th via Hopeless Records. Blending the incendiary nature of his live show with a story that needs to be told and a genreless freedom, STAINS is driven by energy, emotion, excitement.

"MY DEBUT ALBUM IS OUT IN THE WORLD! My actual dream just came true," DE'WAYNE shares on this emotionally monumental day. "I created this record like it was going to be my last. Every day I went to the studio to work on STAINS it was a lot of fun, but I was locked in, you know? I knew this was my chance to step out on my own and truly put my best art forward. I wanna be here for a long time and I hope people truly get that from my debut."

Today's release date is no accident either. As a young Black man from Texas, Juneteenth carries a lot of weight. "To be putting this record out on Juneteenth weekend is so damn beautiful to me. To be from Texas and this holiday representing freedom for people that were unaware of it just shows how far we've come and how far we still have to go. I'm planning on taking a big step forward with this release and I feel mad liberated and that's sexy to me. STAINS BABY!!!"

Fans can see DE'WAYNE perform STAINS in its entirety next Saturday, June 26th via VEEPS. The high-energy performer puts on a live show like no other and this livestream will be no different, featuring some surprises and guest appearances you won't want to miss. Tickets are on sale now at https://dewayne.veeps.com/.

Earlier this week, DE'WAYNE debuted an intoxicating new track with "Super 8", which joined previously released singles "Stains", "Walking to Work", "I Know Something", "National Anthem" and recent radio hit "Perfume" featuring Awsten Knight of Waterparks from today's eleven-track album.

STAINS is available to purchase and stream today.

DE'WAYNE's first taste of performing came at age 12 when he got his first lead song at his local church. "Singing in front of people, f, I got turned on man. I was always very insecure and could never say what I felt but holding that mic, having people listen..." he felt seen. Alongside a crash course in Houston rappers from his dad, it wasn't long before DE'WAYNE was writing his own tracks. "They were s 'cos I hadn't lived," he explains. That changed when he moved to L.A. aged 19 though.

Once there, DE'WAYNE "really went to the school of being dirt poor, learning how to write songs and about where you want to put your voice in the world." There was a string of songs that saw DE'WAYNE following exactly what had come before, before a run of live shows found him discovering what sort of artist he wanted to be. "If I'd stayed in Houston, I'd just be my Mom's son. I'd be doing a job I wouldn't want to do." Five years of searching later and "now, I'm fully DE'WAYNE."

Moving effortlessly through an eclectic range of styles, scenes and genres, DE'WAYNE is a superstar in the making. Greatness has never sounded so good.

Listen here: