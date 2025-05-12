DE’WAYNE Reveals Tour Dates For Red Leather’s 'Put It All On Red' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Houston-born and Los Angeles-based rock artist DE'WAYNE has announced he will be joining as support for Red Leather’s “Put It All On Red” tour across North America this summer. He will kick off his run of tour dates on June 4th in Philadelphia and will hit major cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Louisville, Baltimore, Toronto and more.

"SO excited to hit the road again and tour with Red Leather! We’re about to rock every city. I can’t wait to meet the new and old fans, spread love and to perform all the new music,” shared DE’WAYNE.

While accessing the duality of humanity and harnessing the divine femininity through music DE’WAYNE is back with no shortage of soul, sex, sweat, and style. This announcement follows the release of two powerful, anthemic tracks he released earlier this year “biological” and “highway robbery.” With his latest releases he establishes himself as a fearless trailblazer in rock, fusing genres with raw authenticity.

Tour Dates

6/4 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

6/5 - Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

6/7 - Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room

6/10 - Boston, MA – Sonia’s

6/12 - Montreal, QB – Bar le Ritz PDB

6/13 - Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

6/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

6/21 - Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

6/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

6/25 - Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street

Beyond headlining packed shows on multiple continents, DE’WAYNE and his band have ignited festival stages at Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, Bonnaroo, BottleRock and this year’s Alt 101.5 Coachella kick-off party. He will also be performing at the Long Beach, CA return of the Vans Warped Tour on July 26 and 27.

About DE’WAYNE:

Shedding any and all creative inhibitions, DE’WAYNE plays rock ‘n’ roll spiked with funk, R&B, alternative, and magic.

Emerging in 2017, the Houston-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has amassed tens of millions of streams across STAINS [2021], My Favorite Blue Jeans [2022], and I WANT YOU MORE THAN ANYBODY WANTS YOU EP [2024].

In the wake of the latter, UPSET placed him on its cover and urged, “it’s time to sit up and pay attention” to DE’WAYNE. KERRANG! went as far as to christen him “one of the most electrifying new performers in the alt. world today.” He has established himself as the rare force of nature equally comfortable on a track with either Chase Atlantic and Masego, IDKHOW, Waterparks, grandson, WILLOW, Good Charlotte, and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine.

His music may have brought him close to the divine feminine in the past, but he finally learned how to open his eyes and gently embrace it—which is exactly what he does on his new music. Inspired by Lenny Kravitz, Parliament Funkadelic, Marvin Gaye, Ohio Players, Bill Withers, Nina Simone, Prince, Brandon Flowers, and Bruce Springsteen, he levels up as a proud black man, a son, a friend, a leader, an artist, and lover.

Photo Credit: @ShaiPaul

