DE'WAYNE Releases Lively New Single 'Walking To Work'

Alternative singer/rapper DE'WAYNE has released a lively new single and video "Walking to Work." Complete with his unique blend of pop, hip-hop, rock and everything in between, today's release has DE'WAYNE doing what he does best - being unapologetically himself, having the time of his life and bringing his fans along for the ride.

"I used to walk to and from work 4 miles each way and dream about getting the chance to have people hear my music. Not a day goes by where I don't think about that," shares DE'WAYNE on today's release, which further cements his place as one of the most innovative and exciting artists to watch right now.

Fans can stream "Walking to Work" today below.

"Walking to Work" is DE'WAYNE's third release of the year, following up "I Know Something" and recent radio hit "Perfume" featuring Awsten Knight of Waterparks. The alternative singer/rapper has been blurring genre lines and breaking out of any box he has been put into through his music, electrifying stage presence and one-of-a-kind style and these tracks fully solidify that DE'WAYNE is an artist to watch in every way.

Combining elements of rock, industrial and rap, DE'WAYNE defines a new culture of raw, tasteful blending of explosive emotion and soulful charisma. And he's just getting started.

