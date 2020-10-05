DEFTONES Make Stunning Return With Top 5 Debut on Billboard Top 200

With their critically lauded new album Ohms.

Deftones have bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 with their critically lauded new album Ohms. This marks the sixth consecutive Top 10 debut and fourth Top 5 entry from the GRAMMY® Award-winning Sacramento band comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham, and Sergio Vega.

Ohms captures #1 on the Hard Rock Albums Chart, #1 on the Vinyl Albums Chart, #1 on the Tastemakers Chart, #2 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, and #3 on the Top ALT Albums Chart. Ohms eclipsed first-week sales of 49K total units and an impressive 13K vinyl units.

Last month, the quintet introduced a charitable fundraiser called 'Adopt-a-Dot.' The innovative philanthropic initiative enables fans to donate and become a part of the Ohms album by having a chance to adopt one or more of the 12,995 pixels that comprise the LP cover-art (designed by Frank Maddocks). 'Adopt-a-Dot' has raised over $108,000 to benefit the UC Davis Children's Hospital and Crew Nation to fund lifesaving research and pediatric services, as well as support the music industry's vital crew members, whose livelihoods have been impacted by COVID-19. Donate HERE.

Visit Deftones.com for new Ohms merch designs, limited editions and collectibles.

