DECADES REMIX FESTIVAL Erupts In New Bushwick Venue

Six ensembles are teaming up to present DECENNIA, a two-day event in one of Bushwick's hottest new locations. DECENNIA will highlight different approaches to live composition in various decades chosen by each ensemble as they remix the art, politics, and culture. Each decade's performance will incorporate a combination of actors, dancers, musicians, or visual artists. The festival will take place at We Are Here, 563 Johnson Avenue.

"Incredible things can happen in a ten-year span. The world changes, and people's lives are completely different on both ends. We're exploring those journeys," says Nolan Kennedy, one of the co-producers of the event.

DECENNIA ensembles and the decade they've chosen to interpret include: The Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble (1930's), headed by Leese Walker; The Walter Thompson Orchestra (1890's), helmed by the inventor of Soundpainting; Letter of Marque Theater Co. (2030's), co-led by Kennedy and Scarlet Maressa Rivera; and the Sam Day Harmet Soundpainting Collective (1990's), featuring Abazaba. DECENNIA will also feature guest artists: the legendary jazz and Klezmer trumpeter Frank London's FESSS (1970's), and the innovative Selendis Sebastian Alexander Johnson Big Band (1910's). The event will be hosted by rising drag star Vanity LaVain.

"We're gathering in community, reflecting on the past, looking to the future to make sense of these turbulent times. Every group on the bill is creating art in real time, composing live. Prepare for a wild ride!" - Leese Walker, Strike Anywhere Artistic Director

Live Composition Festival presents...DECENNIA: Remix the Decades | Two Nights, Six Acts

April 25 & 26, 2025

7:00-11:00 PM

We Are Here | 563 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

$20 pre-sale | $25 at the door | $15 for student and working artists

Ticket Link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34725/production/1231352

