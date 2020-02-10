DBA to Release 'Live in England' Vinyl Feb. 14

Downes Braide Association (DBA) release the double-vinyl gatefold edition of Live In England on 14th February. The 2CD/DVD Box set was released last year via Cherry Red Records. The album features stunning artwork by the legendary Roger Dean.

To coincide with the vinyl release of Live in England, DBA will be on stage once again at Trading Boundaries on 14th February & 15th February. These intimate gigs are totally unique. Joining Geoff Downes and Chris Braide this time around will be guitarist Dave Bainbridge (Iona, Lifesigns), together with bass player Andy Hodge and David Longdon (Big Big Train) and the show will again be narrated by Barney Ashton Bullock.

Live In England, the fourth album release by the duo Geoff Downes and Chris Braide, is their first live album, recorded at their first ever concert at Trading Boundaries, East Sussex, on 28th September 2108. Whilst DBA was conceived as a studio project, the concert was a great success and features material from the DBA albums Suburban Ghosts (2015) and Skyscraper Souls (2017) together with tracks from Geoff Downes' time with Buggles and Asia.

LIVE IN ENGLAND 2Vinyl LP Gatefold– DBA – OUT 14th FEBRAURY

Side 1.

1. Prelude/Skyscraper Souls

2. Machinery Of Fate

Side 2

1. Live Twice

2. Vanity

3. Suburban Ghost

4. Bolero / Video Killed The Radio Star

5. Glacier Girl

Side 3

1. Angel On Your Shoulder2. Tomorrow

3. Lighthouse

4. Skin Deep

Side 4

1. Darker Times

2. Finale

3. Heat Of The Moment

4. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

5. Dreaming Of England

The line-up for the Live In England album was the same as for the new live shows in Feb 2020 apart from featuring David Colquhoun on guitars.

Geoff Downes commented: 'It was a most memorable evening, last September, at the iconic Trading Boundaries venue and we believe we have managed to capture the magic of the whole night. Chris and I were supported by some amazing musicians – Andy Hodge, Dave Colquhoun, David Longdon and narrated by Barney Ashton Bullock. As well as songs from our albums we have added some extra special treats and we hope it gives a rare insight into the special songwriting and production relationship Chris and I have developed over the last decade on the journey that is DBA.

'We sincerely hope you enjoy the music with us, from this very special occasion, in a raw and live setting, and we thank you for all your support."

Chris Braide says: 'After many requests for DBA to perform live, Geoff and myself, along with the excellent musicianship of Andy Hodge, Dave Colquhoun, David Longdon and Barney Ashton Bullock, finally took to the stage for the first time at the stunning Trading Boundaries. It was a wonderful evening surrounded by friends and the beautiful English countryside and this live album is a great document of that magical evening and encapsulates what DBA is all about.'

Downes Braide Association was formed by Geoff Downes and Chris Braide as a studio-based project which has now produced three studio albums: Pictures Of You (2012), Suburban Ghosts (2015) and Skyscraper Souls (2017). The project brings together Downes' and Braide's musical heritage into a delightfully accessible brand of progressive rock.

Geoff Downes was catapulted into the limelight in 1979 with the worldwide success of Video Killed The Radio Star which topped the single chart in 16 countries for The Buggles, a duo of Geoff Downes and Trevor Horn (vocals, bass guitar). The duo briefly joined the pro legends Yes before Downes became a founder member of the supergroup Asia with YES guitarist Steve Howe, ELP drummer Carl Palmer and John Wetton (vocals, bass guitar).

Asia enjoyed many years of success with their FM radio-friendly brand of rock which began in 1982 with the Wetton-Downes composition Heat Of The Moment. They recently embarked on 2 high profile package tours as special guests of Journey in 2017 and Yes in 2019. Downes has now returned to the YES fold and continues to tour with the band alongside Steve Howe.

British singer-songwriter-pianist Chris Braide has, for many years, been based in California where he has enjoyed enormous success writing and producing music for film scores and advertising campaigns and working closely with artists including Sia, Lana Del Rey, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Paloma Faith, Britney Spears and Marc Almond.





