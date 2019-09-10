DANKO Releases 'My Best Life' Remix

18-year-old Samuel Gori, better known as rising star DANKO, is truly living his best life. After performing at Tomorrowland earlier this summer, the Italian teenager today fortifies his growing relationship with KSHMR by dropping a huge remix of American hitmaker's latest single 'My Best Life', out today on Dharma.

Bringing an Italo-style Future House reworking to KSHMR's original single, DANKOinfuses his remix with booming horn drops and warm piano sections, using a syncopated rhythm that bounces against the grain to give the edit a fresh energy without feeling rushed. It's a confident and mature production from the young artist, who has been impressing all the right quarters lately thanks to original productions like 'Kalimba', 'Hymn' and Savior'.

"It was amazing for me to work on this remix for KSHMR," DANKO said. "I was working on it while I met him in Croatia and we ended up making a B2B at Noa Beach Club in Pag! Monster moment!"

Released as part of a wider 'My Best Life' remix package, Danko's edit is available to download and stream from today via Dharma channels.





Related Articles View More Music Stories