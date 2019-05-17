Crooked Colours New Album 'Langata' is Out Today

Crooked Colours' sophomore album Langata, an atmospheric new world overflowing with addictive beats and soft, hook-laden vocals is out today via Sweat It Out (order). This week the band shared "Just Breathe" with This Song Is Sick. About the song Crooked Colours' Leon De Baughn says, "This was one of the first tracks we started working on after we released Vera. It was just the intro guitar loop for a long time until we added all the layers around that. Lyrically its about being at an afterparty and a past girlfriend is there and trying to rekindle an old flame." Langata alsofeatures singles "I'll Be There," "Do It Like You," "Hold On," and the latest fan favorite "Never Dance Alone" featuring Ladyhawke, Langata is sure to impress from start to finish. After a hugely successful run alongside massive acts Billie Eilish, MØ, Nick Murphy and more Crooked Colours are about to embark on an U.S. headling tour to celebrate Langata and will be hitting up major festivals such Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party, Firefly, Life Is Beautiful and more.

"Never Dance Alone" featuring pop royalty Ladyhawke is meditative, yet will position itself permanently in the back of the listener's mind. Sweet, slow synthesisers stretch across gentle yet driving beats, and the two vocals sit perfectly alongside each other. Speaking on how the single came together, Philip Slabber explains, "'Never Dance Alone' was one of those tracks that worked from the start and grew into something very special. I was initially singing both parts in different registers and then we came up with the idea to turn it into a call and response track. Ladyhawke was available and her voice worked perfectly. This is the only feature off our upcoming album and we couldn't be happier to have Pip on the record."

The world that Crooked Colours have created on Langata is deep, hypnotic, and often breathtakingly beautiful. The singles are highlights, but there is so much more to this record. The entire album is a journey from start to finish; one which presents new sonic intricacies with each repeated listen. Written, recorded, and produced entirely by Crooked Colours, and mixed by Tim Watts and David Wrench (Frank Ocean, The xx, Caribou, FKA twigs), Langata contains multitudes and is a masterclass in the ecstatic simplicity of electronic dance music.

Speaking about the album, Phil says, "For many acts the sophomore record is a very daunting task to face and we tried to approach it with as much calm and open mindedness as possible. Fortunately for us we were faced with a period of time spent extensively traveling and experiencing environments that helped us a lot creatively. The name Langata comes from a district in Nairobi that we spent some time and encapsulated that creative process most accurately. It was the first time that everything clicked and we knew what the direction of the project would be. We're very proud of the work and we can't wait for you to take a listen."

After taking Australia by storm with their ambitious and impressive new live show, Crooked Colours have announced an extensive North American tour and will be performing at some of the hottest festivals in the world, including Bonaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, Capital Hill Block Party and Northern Nights. There will also be headling shows in major markets including Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Crooked Colours have established themselves as one of the hottest rising acts with the debut Vera. Now they are on track to become one of our biggest electronic exports with their sophomore release.

Crooked Colours Tour Dates

06.14 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06.21 - Dover, DE @ Firefly

06.28 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06.29 - Denver, CO @ Westword

07.19 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07.20 - Mendocino County, CA @ Northern Nights

09.07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

09.11 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09.12 - Montreal, QBC @ L'AstraI

09.13 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

09.14 - Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

09.22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09.26 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

09.27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09.28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho

10.03 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

10.05 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater





