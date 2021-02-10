Craig Wedren Announces Single & Video Series

Shudder to Think frontman & acclaimed film & TV composer (Wet Hot American Summer, Shrill, GLOW, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, more) -- announces the launch of The Dream Dreaming singles series. The series will see Wedren release a new single along with a video monthly throughout 2021, born out of a desire to go deep into each song and accompanying visual without the usual pressure of having to complete an entire album's worth of material before any of it sees the light of day. It kicks off with "On My Tongue," the first single accompanied by a self-directed video. Stream the track here.

The name The Dream Dreaming comes from the idea that our perceived reality and even our very existence are part of a dream being dreamt by another dream: The Great Dream, the dream we all dream. One dream dreams the other, and vice-versa, in an infinite loop," says Craig. The series allows him to focus on a song and it's visual at the same time, candyflipping between the two as one informs the other. Wedren's "other job" is composing music for TV and films and he notes, "the song-series model sits better with my life right now, giving me something personal and fantastical upon which to steadily focus, while serving as a balance to the film and TV work that happily occupies my days. They feed each other, one inspiring the other."

"'On My Tongue' is about things unsaid or unfulfilled--self limiting words and beliefs, dreams deferred and the general (fairly universal, I think) fear of telling one's whole truth, to oneself and the world...and cunnilingus," notes Wedren. "What if my dreams don't come true? What if I look or sound stupid? What if my dreams DO come true?" The track's video was directed by Wedren and he edited the video in-house at Pink Ape studios in his backyard. It was shot by his wife Meggan Lennon with tongue-work by friends and stuffed animals created by their son a few years ago.

Of the video, Craig adds, "They (The Stuffy Squad) usually guard the studio, and I felt it was time for their closeup. Also, words are important to me, and I wanted the lyrics for this collection to be able to be read as well as heard, so they feature prominently in the video, and likely will throughout the series," he continues. "The synergy of sound, image and language (I like to make graphic use of words and letters in my videos) combines multiple disciplines I've always loved and practiced separately--music, writing, film, photography, and movement--into one tasty goulash." Watch the "On My Tongue" video here:

