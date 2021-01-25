Country Trio Chapel Hart Inducted Into CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2021

Rising country powerhouse trio Chapel Hart have recently been inducted into the CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021. CMT has named ten rising artists to its prestigious "Next Women of Country" (NWOC) franchise, marking the first-ever linear reveal in program history. The news was shared during a dedicated three-hour special on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, which saw NWOC alum Ashley McBryde (2018), Carly Pearce (2016), Cassadee Pope (2014), Lauren Alaina (2014), Lindsay Ell (2014), Maggie Rose (2017), Maren Morris (2016), Mickey Guyton (2015), Tanya Tucker (2020-21 tour) and Tenille Townes (2019) welcoming the new class.



In addition to Chapel Hart, The "CMT Next Women of Country" Class of 2021 includes names such as Reyna Roberts, Ashland Craft, Brittney Spencer, Hannah Dasher, Harper Grae, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, Sacha, and Tenille Arts.



"We couldn't be more honored to be a part of such a prestigious program! CMT Next Women of Country has given a voice to women in country music; we are so glad that Chapel Hart will now get a chance to be heard and we will be forever grateful," shares Chapel Hart.



Tomorrow, Caylee Hammack (2020), Rissi Palmer, and Lauren Alaina will host a one-hour digital special, 'CMT Presents: Next Women of Country Class of 2021,' on CMT Facebook and YouTube channels featuring full performances from each of the new inductees, with a special appearance from CMT Equal Play ambassador Jennifer Nettles, who also headlined the 2016 CMT Next Women of Country Tour.



"We're thrilled to welcome the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT. "These artists represent the best of fresh new talent and the diversity of styles that country music has to offer. We look forward to providing this group more exposure than ever before, particularly within the ViacomCBS family on Pluto TV, as well as providing them with essential resources to help them build their musical careers."



Over the next year, the new NWOC class will receive cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Radio (220+ channels), CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com, and @CMT social channels, in addition to cross-promotional opportunities for ViacomCBS' MTV Entertainment Group.



In addition, CMT will offer its new NWOC inductees access to independent media training, photography consultations, and artist advocacy opportunities designed to assist them in supporting charitable causes and social issues. These resources will be provided by Nashville-based communications firm, The Change Agent·cy.



Chapel Hart kicks off the new year with the release of "I Will Follow." This upbeat country single highlights the importance of following your heart. Despite the mixed signals that the world may send, the sure-fire way to happiness is through the heart. This trio struts into 2021 with nothing to lose and everything to prove, calling all to join them in loving life and not taking the world too seriously. A love for all humans no matter race or background is a message that we all need to hear after a long, confusing year. "I Will Follow" written by Savannah Keyes, Jennifer Hanson, and Nick Brophy and produced by Brophy with Jeffrey Glixman. The single will be available to download and stream on all digital services on Friday, February 5th, 2021.



"We heard this song and instantly knew we had to have it!" shares Chapel Hart. "This song is literally the song of our hearts! In the last year of our life during the dreadful pandemic, we somehow managed to follow the directions of these lyrics, and this is how, we believe, our success has skyrocketed! Following your heart works every time!"



For updates and to join the conversation, visit CMT.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and use #CMTNextWomen to join the conversation.