Country Singer-Songwriter Bree Jaxson Releases New Single 'Strangers Again'

Singer-songwriter Bree Jaxson walks away from the past and embraces new beginnings with the release of her new single, "Strangers Again," available everywhere now.

LISTEN to "Strangers Again" here.

In an exclusive premiere with All Country News, Bree tells the inspiration behind the heartfelt new release. "This song came from a place of healing and sadness. I wanted to demonstrate the importance of self-worth, as well as reassurance that you are strong enough to walk away and heal over time but still being okay to be sad that someone you loved will no longer be in your life," tells Bree.

Bree's she's spent the last 13 years serving in the United States Air Force, she has seen and felt her fair share of heartbreak during those times. The song was written to showcase how hard it can be to walk away, but how each obstacle in life brings the strength and the courage to keep going.

Her most recent single "With You", received attention from People Magazine and Fox News. In addition, CMT added the video to their website alongside the song being added to Apple Music's Best New Country Songs, Whiskey Riff's New Music Friday playlist, CMT's Roundup playlist, the Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist, and Spotify's Fresh Finds: Country.

You can learn more about Bree Jaxson by visiting www.breejaxson.com and connecting with her on Instagram.