Country Singer-Songwriter Bree Jaxson Releases New Single 'Strangers Again'

The song was written to showcase how hard it can be to walk away, but how each obstacle in life brings the strength and the courage to keep going.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Singer-songwriter Bree Jaxson walks away from the past and embraces new beginnings with the release of her new single, "Strangers Again," available everywhere now.

LISTEN to "Strangers Again" here.

In an exclusive premiere with All Country News, Bree tells the inspiration behind the heartfelt new release. "This song came from a place of healing and sadness. I wanted to demonstrate the importance of self-worth, as well as reassurance that you are strong enough to walk away and heal over time but still being okay to be sad that someone you loved will no longer be in your life," tells Bree.

Bree's she's spent the last 13 years serving in the United States Air Force, she has seen and felt her fair share of heartbreak during those times. The song was written to showcase how hard it can be to walk away, but how each obstacle in life brings the strength and the courage to keep going.

Her most recent single "With You", received attention from People Magazine and Fox News. In addition, CMT added the video to their website alongside the song being added to Apple Music's Best New Country Songs, Whiskey Riff's New Music Friday playlist, CMT's Roundup playlist, the Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist, and Spotify's Fresh Finds: Country.

You can learn more about Bree Jaxson by visiting www.breejaxson.com and connecting with her on Instagram.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Yoke Lore The Holy Havoc North American Tour on Sale Now Photo
Yoke Lore 'The Holy Havoc' North American Tour on Sale Now

This week, Los Angeles based indie pop project Yoke Lore, the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, announced his North American headline tour. The 23-date tour, which kicks off this summer on August 19th sees the artist playing dates from coast-to-coast, including Music Hall of Williamsburg and Brooklyn and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Rising Pop Artist Gabi Sklar Releases Sexy New Single Good Kisser Photo
Rising Pop Artist Gabi Sklar Releases Sexy New Single 'Good Kisser'

Gabi made her big break with a viral singing video filmed on her laundry room floor giving viewers a mix of your favorite “girl next door” meets a polished popstar. Gabi now works closely with industry icons including Grammy Award-winning producer Tommy Brown, with vocal coach Don Lawrence and choreographer, Laurie Ann Gibson.

Saleka Unveils Debut Album Séance Photo
Saleka Unveils Debut Album 'Séance'

Séance writers and composers include Saleka, Krispy, Ezemdi Akalonu, and Warner Meadows, all of whom met while studying at Brown University. Producers include Saleka, Krispy, Akalonu, and Meadows, with “Mama Jan” Smith on additional vocal productions. Séance was engineered by Joel Metzler and mixed by Joel Metzler and Shawn Grove.

Kanii Releases New Track Heart Racing Photo
Kanii Releases New Track Heart 'Racing'

On the track, neon keys pulsate through bright production. This glossy sheen underlines buoyant head-bobbing verses powered by Kanii’s inventively dynamic delivery which also sets the stage for the release of his anxiously awaited debut exiit EP, landing on June 16 via Masked Records/Warner Records.


More Hot Stories For You

Applications For The Award-Winning BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Are Now OpenApplications For The Award-Winning BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Are Now Open
Love Power the Band Releases New Single and Video 'You Are Already Free'Love Power the Band Releases New Single and Video 'You Are Already Free'
Bonobo, Maribou State, TSHA, And More Set For Your Paradise 2023 Lineup In FijiBonobo, Maribou State, TSHA, And More Set For Your Paradise 2023 Lineup In Fiji
Hayden Joseph Releases New Album 'Country To Me'Hayden Joseph Releases New Album 'Country To Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE