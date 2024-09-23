Country Rock Artist Ashley Barron Releases New Single 'Satisfied'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming hot off the stage from opening for Joe Nichols and Craig Morgan, country rock artist Ashley Barron releases her next single, "Satisfied," ahead of her highly anticipated upcoming album Checkmate. "Satisfied" delves into the heartache and hope of searching for true love, capturing the emotional rollercoaster of a "ramblin' woman" on a quest for the elusive perfect partner-much like seeking the right whiskey: smooth at first but ultimately leaving a burn. Ashley Barron paints a vivid picture of the bittersweet reality of repeatedly discovering that potential partners aren't the right ones, while holding onto the hope that one day everything will align and she will find the love that truly satisfies.

STREAM HERE

"Ramblin man, takes life as it comes

But a ramblin women, is still looking for some love

If love is whiskey, I just haven't found my kind

Everyone that goes down smooth is bound to burn in time"

Written by Ashley and acclaimed songwriter Bill Diluigi, known for his prolific contributions to the country genre, he has over 500 songs recorded, many of which have appeared on the Billboard Country and Americana Top 100 charts.

Ashley says, "I was single for many years and there comes a point when you start to question, am I ever gonna find love? This song came from that place. One morning after another break up, I was on my knees asking God if I would ever just be satisfied. I believe God put this song on my heart to write to share with others who may be in that same head space. Like all the songs I write, I want others to know they are not alone in their journey."

Each song released from this upcoming album, Checkmate, uses the game of checkers to explore the strategic aspects of life and love. Much like the game, which involves careful maneuvering, anticipating opponents moves, and making strategic decisions, the album explores the importance of strategy and adaptability in relationships and personal growth.

Ashley adds, "This song isn't necessarily about love. It could be your job, your family life, any place you just feel stuck. I know there is always a light at the end of the tunnel but sometimes it just feels dim." "Satisfied" invites listeners to embrace their own movements, knowing that while the search for satisfaction can be challenging, there is always a next move.

Aside from being a touring artist, Ashley uses her platform to raise awareness and support as the ambassador for the Scleroderma Foundation. With her upcoming single release and her role as an ambassador, Ashley combines her artistic prowess with her powerful mission to support and uplift. She has shared the stage with some of country music's best, including opening for the legendary T. Graham Brown, Dylan Scott, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Farr, and Craig Campbell and continues to make headlines for herself in Music Row Magazine, Cowgirl Magazine, and The Women of Country.

For more information and to connect with Ashley Barron, follow her on Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

