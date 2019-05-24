Country Music Mainstay, Tracy Lawrence, Proudly Honors American Determination and Resiliency with His New Single

Singer, songwriter and radio deejay, Tracy Lawrence, has had an impressive country music career spanning over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. OnFriday, May 24th, Lawrence is set to release his new single, "Made In America," as the title track off his upcoming 16th studio album, Made In America.



The single, written by Lawrence, Rick Huckaby and Adam Sanders, and produced by Lawrence and Julian King, celebrates all the hardworking men and women who make our nation stand tall and fill us with pride. Lawrence's stripped away simplicity reminds us of what truly matters and acknowledges the small things people around our nation do every day that exemplify American fortitude.



"I am extremely proud of my new album Made in America. It is possibly the most personal album I have ever released," states Lawrence. "I co-wrote 8 out of the 12 songs, pouring my heart and soul in each of the songs. I feel it will resonate with my fans and country music lovers across this nation," elaborates Lawrence.



"Made In America" is the title track from Lawrence's upcoming album, Made In America. The album harkens back to authentic country music. Lawrence's mixture of rock and blues, and by penning 8 of the 12 tracks himself, this album is one of his most personal and relatable to date. The never-before-seen album cover art can be found below.

Made In America Track List:

Made in America (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby, Adam Sanders) Forgive Yourself (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby) Running Out of People to Blame (Tracy Lawrence, Carson Chamberland, Mark Nesler) When The Cowboy's Gone (Tracy Lawrence, Wyatt McCubbin, Carson Chamberland) Nothin' Burns Like You (Tracy Lawrence, Carson Chamberland, Mark Nesler) First Step To Leaving (Tracy Lawrence, Mark Nesler, Rick Huckaby) It Ain't You (Tracy Lawrence, Paul Nelson, Rick Huckaby) Givin' Momma Reasons To Pray (S. Camp, Chris Stapleton) Work On My Willie (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby, Flip Anderson) Chicken Wire (Monty Criswell, Rick Huckaby) Just the South Coming Out (Rick Huckaby, Wade Kirby) Stay Back a Hundred Feet (Monty Criswell, Rick Huckaby)

One of country music's truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than THIRTEEN MILLION albums and has charted EIGHTEEN No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Next for Lawrence is the upcoming release of his brand new album, MADE IN AMERICA, on August, 16TH, 2019. The album is a milestone for Lawrence - penning 8 of the 12 tracks featured. The title track from the album, "Made In America," is set for release on May 24th.



Lawrence's last studio album, 2017's critically acclaimed, GOOD OLE DAYS, hit the #1 position on the iTunes Country Chart. In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the Award-Nominated nationally syndicated radio show "Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence," for which he has received two ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the 80's, 90's and 2000's and is heard on more 90 affiliates. Tracy is also the co-creator of STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL, a production based on the novel Storming Heaven. Tracy, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama. He was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) with "Philanthropist of The Year" for his nationally recognized annual MISSION:POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over Half a Million Dollars for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals. MISSION:POSSIBLE is poised to make an even larger impact in the future, as the 501 ( C ) (3) organization expands into more markets across the country in 2019.





