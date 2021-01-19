Cory Wong Joins Nu Deco Ensemble for Collaborative Performance

Nu Deco Ensemble will kick off 2021 from the North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach on January 30th. The live performance will feature music from some of the most forward-thinking artists of their time: George Gershwin, Chris Rogerson, and a new symphonic reimagination of the music from The Beach Boys. Special collaboration on this concert will feature the Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire, Cory Wong. Wong is known to deliver live performances that combine head-spinning guitar wizardry and technical ebullience. Wong spoke about the upcoming performance saying: "This is going to be extra special because I'll have my rhythm section with me, and we'll have the NuDeco Ensemble playing with us performing all new arrangements and even a couple of new songs!"

"We feel tremendously honored to provide and share musical experiences that will bring Miami and our world community together to share the enjoyment and excitement of live streamed music," shares the ensemble's co-founder Jacomo Bairos.

Nu Deco will live stream performances via their custom platform, which allows for increased audience interactivity through audience polling that chooses select pieces, viewer selected camera angles, digital program notes and other interactive features.

"During these extraordinarily challenging times, music and the arts serve the critical purpose of connection to one another. These performances which highlight a cutting edge digital platform will bring our audiences closer to the music and our artists than ever before," adds co-founder Sam Hyken.

The performance will be streamed live, to a crowdless venue. Nu Deco is committed to following all CDC and local government recommendations, including physical distancing, masks mandated for all artists able to play with a mask, health and temperature screening, sanitization and disinfectant of all touch services, hand sanitizer available around the venue and a testing plan leading up to the production week.