Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese Release New 'Pain Provided Profit' Project

Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese’s Pain Provided Profit is now available at all DSP’s via Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE.

Mar. 10, 2023  

The first signee to Conway The Machine's Drumwork Music Group imprint, Jae Skeese appeared on two songs on the deluxe version of Conway The Machine's From King To A GOD, and the first single, "Blood Roses," from La Maquina.

Skeese continued his ascent by not only appearing ("Drumwork" with fellow signee 7xvethegenius) on Conway's Shady Records debut album God Don't Make Mistakes but also by contributing to the album's rollout, as Skeese murked two different freestyles alongside Conway on Bootleg Kev and LA Leakers.

After finishing up his recent sold-out Reject Mania European tour dates, and announcing his own forthcoming solo album, Won't He Do It, Conway The Machine's Drumwork Records Spring takeover continues with, Pain Provided Profit, his collaborative project with Jae Skeese, which is now available.

Pain Provided Profit is the standard-bearer for what Drumwork Records values are at the core level; creating street-certified art made explicitly for the culture at large.

Listen to the new single here:



