Consequence of Sound Partners with StubHub to Launch Live Event Space for Artists and Fans

Consequence of Sound has announced its partnership with StubHub. With a goal to create a space for both artists and fans to connect and discover, this partnership will further both organizations commitments to live music, and build resources for live music fans to stay informed, find deals and get closer to their favorite artists.

"Consequence has been rooted in the Live experience since its inception 12 years ago. Forming a partnership that allows us to authentically invest in what we do best, and bring our readers huge value, is a rare opportunity in this business," shares Consequence Media's Vice President, Creative & Partnerships Kevin McMahon on the announcement of this partnership. "Our goal with these events is to create a space that honors the tradition of live performance through conversation-one that ties back to an all new digital resource for our readers. Both will see a lot of growth in the next year as we scale our activities and engage in a more direct dialogue with the legions of live music diehards that have followed us since day one."

Once a month, Consequence of Sound's live music centric interview podcast, This Must Be The Gig, will tape live from StubHub's flagship location in NYC. The first event took place in early October and featured Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth. Past guests on the podcast have included the likes of David Byrne, Anderson .Paak, Garbage, Panda Bear, Mike Patton and dozens of others.

This partnership also marks the launch of the Consequence of Sound Live Content Hub, a new vertical on Consequence of Sound that will become the most expansive resource in live music. Content will include news, festival & tour schedules, inside scoops and coverage that pushes the conversation around live music forward. It will also offer a membership option, which will have monthly giveaways, exclusive event opportunities and chances to interact with member's favorite artists.





