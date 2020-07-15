Conkarah and Shaggy Release Official Video for 'Banana'

Island-Pop star Conkarah is quickly proving a worldwide summer sensation with his breakthrough hit single, "Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle - Minisiren Remix]," available now via S-Curve Records/BMG at all DSPs and streaming services. A playful take on the traditional Jamaican folk song, "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," the track - featuring Conkarah's fellow Jamaican, 2x GRAMMY® Award-winner Shaggy - is joined by a brand new companion video, filmed earlier this month in Kingston, Jamaica by director Jay Will (Major Lazer, Third World) and streaming now via YouTube.

Watch below!

"It brings joy to my soul when I can share impactful rhythmic sounds that can alleviate some chaos in the world right now," says Conkarah. "This is why I live for music. It changes and evolves us no matter how trying the circumstances are."

"I make songs to put smiles on people's faces and to make people happy," adds Shaggy.

Last Friday, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of "Banana" on ABC's Good Morning America, streaming now.

This coming Friday sees the release of a spectacular new remix EP, featuring inventive flips of "Banana" by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and New Zealand's DJ FLe, the latter of which has already proven equally popular to the original version.

Indeed, "Banana" and its "DJ FLe - Minisiren Remix" now boast over 430 million combined global streams to date after five weeks (and counting) in the Spotify "Global Viral 50," making Conkrah the 406th most listened to artist in the world on Spotify this month. What's more, "Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle - Minisiren Remix]" is accompanied by an official lyric video, now with over 10 million individual views at Conkarah's official YouTube channel.

Currently climbing iTunes' Pop Chart in 16 countries around the world, "Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle - Minisiren Remix]" is now impacting at multi-format radio outlets across America. The track is shaping up to be among the top songs of the summer, with over 430 million total streams across an array of platforms. "Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle - Minisiren Remix]" has fast ascended content charts around the world, rising to #5 on Shazam's "Top 200 Global" while reaching the top 10 in 25 countries. In addition, the single recently hit #12 on Spotify's "Global Viral 50" and #73 on the "Global Top 200."

As if that weren't enough, "Banana" recently ranked as the #1 Sound on TikTok, featured in over 27 million user-generated videos thus far. Indeed, the track has charted in over 20 countries, fueled in part by the hugely popular #BANANADROP dance challenge, including videos by such celebrities and top influencers as Jason Derulo, Charli D'amelio, Nicole Scherzinger, Chiara Ferragni, and Neymar.

