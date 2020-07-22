Condola 'Dola' Rashad Releases Debut EP, SPACE DAUGHTER

Condola 'Dola' Rashad releases the finale single and musicvideo Too Fire, available for download today. The track succeeds Dola's singles Blue, Give Up the Gold, Running Place and What I Said from her solo debut EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, a visual EP she conceived, produced and co-directed. SPACE DAUGHTER is a vivacious ode to the Divine Feminine. Space Daughter, the main character of the visual EP seen at the beginning of every video, is the visual manifestation of the Divine Feminine. She connects each musical chapter, allowing viewers to follow her on her journey. "Too Fire" is the culmination of this visual EP, available in its entirety today.

The final video off of the visual EP, Too Fire, is about the realization, acceptance and celebration of one's light and inner child, in addition to the rediscovery of one's roots and understanding that you are THE ONE you've been searching for. The track is co-produced by Dola and LordQuest and co-written by singer-songwriter Alex Saad. Dola co-directed the music video alongside longtime friend Maud Arnold.

"During this time of economic uncertainty and civil unrest, it is imperative that we not only show up for ourselves, but for one another, and that includes the LGBTQ community, "says Dola. "We cannot continue to ignore the increased amount of violence against trans women in this country. As a cisgender woman, I feel inclined to actively support the Marsha P. Johnson Institute as they not only continue to fight for the human rights of Black transgender people, but also as they support, amplify and celebrate the voices of transgender individuals. BLACK LIVES MATTER INCLUDES BLACK TRANS LIVES!"

Marsha P. Johnson was an activist, self-identified drag queen, performer, and survivor. She was a prominent figure in the Stonewall uprising of 1969. Marsha went by "Black Marsha" before settling on Marsha P. Johnson. The "P" stood for "Pay It No Mind," which is what Marsha would say in response to questions about her gender. It is the consideration of who "Black Marsha" was that inspired The Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

As previously announced, 100% of Dola's personal proceeds from What I Said will benefit Campaign Zero for one year, beginning in June. Proceeds from Running in Place will benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation during the month of June, July and August, and Dola's personal proceeds from Give Up the Gold benefited Hearts of Gold during the month of May. Personal proceeds from her debut single Blue will benefit Food Bank for New York City indefinitely.

