Concourse At Depot Announces Biggest Ever Homoelectric Show

After debuting its first day festival, Homobloc, within the walls of the venue last year, Homoelectric returns for another queer party for all, as part of the Concourse at Depot series on Easter Sunday.

Having hosted some of the most respected and wildest parties in the country, Homoelectric steps up for its biggest event ever, but the ethos remains the same: above all, love is the message. Derrick Carter makes his long-awaited Homoelectric debut whilst Josey Rebelle, Peach and the Homoelectric crew will serve up sets unconfined by genre at the notorious twisted disco.

Homoelectric taking inspiration from its other night Homobloc will once agin be uniting the clans with the two leading houses of Manchesters Vogue scene House of GhEtto and House of Decay. They will be performing all night in an amazing vogue extravangaza on stage to 10 hours of underground music.

Homoelectric founder Luke Unabomber says: We are beyond excited to return to the best room at Mayfield Depot, The Concourse . This time it's a Homoelectric one off Easter Special Epic Rave for 2000 souls. To celebrate this detonation we have finally secured our Demi God hero, Derrick Carter after 20 years, in his Homoelectric debut. This 10 hour non stop party will see Peach and Josey Rebelle join our family. And don't forget, our huge vogue extravaganza featuring House Of Ghetto and House Of Decay. Like Homobloc the tickets will go very fast and will be on sale tomorrow from 10am x"

Tickets:

RA - http://bit.ly/2tC0Hsk

Skiddle - http://bit.ly/39bzEDk

LINE UP INFO

12.4.20

HOMOELECTRIC

DERRICK CARTER

JOSEY REBELLE

PEACH

WILL TRAMP

JAMIE BULL

LUKAS

GINA BREEZE

LUKE UNABOMBER





