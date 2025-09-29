Concert Review: P1Harmony Deserve a Spot on Your 'Most Wanted' List With Their First Arena Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back in 2022, I was invited to cover the first-ever U.S. tour of a small group called P1Harmony. I got to interview the members, who talked to me about the tour and their latest release, only their third mini album. The group was already beginning to make waves, finally getting to travel overseas and playing the Town Hall Theater in New York, a venue just shy of 1,500 capacity.

A year later, in 2023, I attended P1Harmony’s second U.S. tour, which came to Terminal 5 in New York, a 3,000 capacity venue.

Here it is in 2025, and I must admit I got a bit teary-eyed as I entered the packed Prudential Center, a venue boasting over 16,000 capacity, to see P1Harmony on the opening stop of their first U.S. arena tour, Most Wanted.

In just three years, this group has grown tremendously and I am honored to have been along for the ride, watching their audiences grow tenfold. They couldn’t be more deserving of the success, too. They’re incredible talented and their music just keeps getting better.

As previously mentioned, this tour is on a scale unlike anything P1Harmony has done before, but you would never know it. They filled the large stage with the ease of a group that’s been doing this for years. Their energy is boundless, and their music was truly meant to be performed for thousands of people.

The Most Wanted tour in the U.S. kicked off right on the heels of the release of P1Harmony’s first English album, “EX.” [Check out my review here]. Scattered throughout the setlist were three of the tracks from the album, including “EX,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Stupid Brain.” It was so fun to be among the first people to hear these new songs performed live, that will almost definitely become staples for future P1Harmony performances to come.

The setlist kicked off with an incredibly energetic performance of “Black Hole”, and went on to include many fan-favorite tracks from P1Harmony’s diverse discography, including “JUMP”, “Pretty Boy”, “DUH!”, “Bop”, “Follow Me”, “Do It Like This”, “Killin’ It”, “Sad Song”, and many more.

Each member also performed a solo stage, a section of any kpop show I always look forward to as it gives the members a chance to show off their unique charms as performers. Jiung performed a fun and funky rendition of “Uptown Funk”, before Keeho took the stage for a ballad performance of “The One That Got Away.” Soul and Intak both performed dance numbers, each one unique to the member’s specific style. Jongseob rapped some original lyrics over the song “Sticky”, and finally Theo brought out his guitar to perform “What’s Up?”, complete with a fun audience sing-along.

Fans of P1Harmony may know that this day was Keeho’s birthday, so he got to do a bonus performance, donning a fur coat and performing a swaggy rendition of “Phresh Out the Runway.” It was very Keeho. We also got to sing Happy Birthday to the leader, and staff wheeled out a cake and decorations to complete the birthday festivities.

I'm so excited to see what this group does next. I'm always seated for their comebacks and I hope I get to see them grow even bigger throughout the duration of their career.

