Composer and Vocalist Janet Noh Releases New Single 'Growing Up with You'

Pop singer-songwriter and classically trained pianist Janet Noh has released “Growing Up With You,” the first single from her forthcoming pop album, due later this year. The song was written originally as a love song for her own wedding, and performed for her husband during the ceremony just months ago.

“Growing Up With You” traces a love story that unfolds over time rather than in grand gestures: a high school friendship first sparked over Girl Scout cookies, years of long distance sustained through music, and the quiet choice to grow together through life’s many seasons.

“I wrote ‘Growing Up With You’ as a love letter to the boy I met in high school who became my home — it’s the story of us growing side-by-side through every version of ourselves,” said Noh.

“What began as a wedding gift was my attempt to honor our 20-year journey from awkward teenagers to the life we’re building now. The music video brings that full circle in a raw, intimate way, like stepping inside a diary from every season of our love — something I hope our future children will someday look back on with pride. Fun fact: I actually started writing the song over a year before the wedding but didn’t finish it until five days before —and I was still up until 4 a.m. the night before the ceremony, making sure I had it memorized!”

About Janet Noh

Janet Noh is an internationally award-winning classical pianist and pop singer-songwriter. In addition to composing for musical theater, she has performed on Broadway stages as an actor. Noh's work spans Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Broadway venues, and international stages. She is a teaching artist at Lincoln Center Theater, a member of the Dramatists Guild, a GRAMMY Voting Member, and a graduate of Yale University.