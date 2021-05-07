Colt Ford Releases New Single 'When Country Comes Back'

Country Star Colt Ford tees up the return of live music with his new boot-stomping song, "When Country Comes Back," scheduled for release May 28, 2021. Ford also returns to touring on his 41-date "When Country Comes Back" summer/fall tour commencing May 7, 2021, with more shows to be added. The new single, written by Monty Criswell, Derek George, and Taylor Phillips and produced by Noah Gordon, Ford, and Shannon Houchins, is now available for pre-order/pre-save.

"The sentiment in "When Country Comes Back" so perfectly expresses how I feel - there couldn't be any sweeter words to my ears," said Ford. "I'm so thankful to be back out on the road with my band playing live music and seeing the fans again."

"Where Ya Gonna Be When Country Comes Back

Cold Beer Chasing That Lynchburg Jack

Knocking That Dust Off Them Old School Tracks

Bet Your Boots I'm Ready

When Country Comes Back"

During the Pandemic, Ford has been focused on writing and recording new music. Fans can expect a new album coming later this year.

"Back To Them Backroads" Tour Dates



5/07/21 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

5/08/21 - Woodstock, AL - Holiday Raceway

5/11/21 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow

5/20/21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center (Opening for Toby Keith)

5/21/21 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center (Opening for Toby Keith)

5/22/21 - Billings, MT - MetraPark (Opening for Toby Keith)

5/28/21 - Ladson, SC - Honkytonk Saloon

5/29/21 - Morganton, NC - HorsePower Park

6/04/21 - Lake of the Ozarks, MO - Shady Gators

6/05/21 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

6/11/21 - Athens, GA - The Warehouse

6/12/21 - Goldsboro, NC - Busco Beach & ATV Park

6/13/21 - Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's Bar & Grill

6/17/21 - Hermon, ME - Morgan Hill Event Center

6/25/21 - Johnstown, PA - Thunder in the Valley

6/26/21 - Topeka, KS - Heartland Stampede

7/03/21 - Branford, FL - Ellie Ray's RV Resort

7/10/21 - Sauk Rapids, MN - Rollie's

7/11/21 - Streator, IL - Streator 4th of July

7/15/21 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehous25 Sixty-Five

7/24/21 - Durant, OK - Bubba's Brewhouse

7/30/21 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

7/31/21 - Maryville, TN - The Shed

8/07/21 - Kremmling, CO - Middle Park Fair

8/08/21 - Sturgis, SD - Full Throttle Saloon

8/13/21 - John Day, OR - Grant County Fair

8/19/21 - Laconia, NH - The Big House

8/22/21 - Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest

8/27/21 - Sheffield, AL - Slag Yard at Furnace Hill

9/18/21 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino

9/22/21 - State College, PA - Stage West

9/23/21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Lounge

9/24/21 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

10/02/21 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

10/15/21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16/21 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Event Center

10/28/21 - Libertyville, IL - Impact Fuel Room

10/29/21 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theater

10/30/21 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort

11/17/21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

11/18/21 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room



Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up the pace as country's preeminent independent maverick. Selling over three million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media, and hitting one billion-plus streams, the country artist's dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean's #1 hit "Dirt Road Anthem" and Brantley Gilbert's #1 hit "Country Must Be Country Wide."