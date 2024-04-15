Colt Ford Cancels Tour Dates Through August Amid Health Troubles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country-rap star Colt Ford remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a Scottsdale, Arizona hospital following a heart attack after his show in Gilbert, Arizona at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on April 4th. In the past week, Ford has made significant progress in his recovery and his condition is slowly but steadily improving.

Due to current circumstances, Ford’s scheduled tour dates through August 31st have been canceled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase for any canceled dates. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for any rescheduled dates.

At this time, Ford’s family is requesting privacy and appreciates fans’ continued thoughts and prayers.

Dates affected:

4/18 - Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall

4/19 - Ashland, Ky. @ Rock The Country

4/20 - Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures Live!

4/27 - Saint Michael, N.D. @ Spirit Lake Casino

5/10 - Conroe, Texas @ Big As Texas Fest

5/11 - Rome, Ga. @ Rock The Country

5/14 - Murrells Inlet, S.C. @ Suck Bang Blow

5/16 - Hurricane Mills, Tenn. @ Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival

5/17 - Lorain, Ohio @ Lorain Palace Theater (rescheduled to 9/27)

5/18 - Franklin, Ohio @ JD Legends

5/25 - Placida, Fla. @ Boca H2O Fest

5/31 - Roxboro, N.C. @ Bullpen Backyard (rescheduled to 9/20)

6/1 - Farmington, Pa. @ Timber Rock Amphitheater

6/6 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Festival

6/7 - Elizabethtown, N.C. @ Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery (rescheduled to 10/11)

6/8 - Reddick, Fla. @ Rock The Country

6/12 - Marion, Mich. @ Marion Fair

6/15 - Shelbyville, Ky. @ Jeptha Creed Distillery

6/20 - Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Country Music Fest

6/28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally

6/29 - Poplar Bluff, Mo. @ Rock The Country

7/11 - Knoxville, Ill. @ Knox County Fair

7/12 - Princeton, Ind. @ Gibson County Fairgrounds

7/13 - Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert 2024

7/27 - Anderson Village, S.C. @ Rock The Country

7/31 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Oceanfront Concert Series

8/2 - Black Mountain, N.C. @ Silverados

8/3 - LaGrange, Ga. @ Sweetland Amphitheatre (rescheduled to 9/14)

8/9 - Roseburg, Ore. @ Douglas County Fair

8/23 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

8/24 - Lyndon, Vt. @ Caledonia County Fair

About Colt Ford:

Colt Ford didn’t cut his own path in country music. He blazed it. By 2019, the country-rap icon built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012. Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching #1 on Billboard Rap & Independent charts. Meanwhile, he lobbed six songs onto the Hot Country Songs Chart with “Back” [feat. Jake Owen] going Top 40. Among many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson. Ford’s recently released full-length album, Must Be The Country, includes 24 tracks with features from Dillon Carmichael, Brantley Gilbert, Matt Stell, Kevin Gates, Tracy Lawrence, Josh Mirenda, Tracy Byrd, and more. The project is now available on all major digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.